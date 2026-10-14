33 IIT-BHU researchers are on the Career-Long Impact list and 57 on the Single-Year Impact list of the Stanford-Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists database 2026. The institute also signed an MoU with a German university for collaboration.

IIT-BHU Researchers Gain Global Recognition

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi have earned global recognition in the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists database 2026. According to the latest Elsevier database, 33 researchers from the Institute feature in the Career-Long Impact list, while 57 are included in the Single-Year Impact list.

Published on October 7, 2026, the database is based on Scopus citation data and evaluates researchers using indicators such as citations, h-index, co-authorship and authorship position. The Single-Year Impact assessment reflects citation impact during calendar year 2025.

Director of IIT (BHU), Amit Patra, said, “This recognition reflects the sustained commitment of our faculty to high-quality research and impactful innovation. I congratulate all the recognised researchers for their contributions to strengthening the Institute’s research excellence and global academic standing.” The recognition underscores the Institute’s continued contribution to research and innovation across diverse scientific and technological disciplines.

Expanded Collaboration with German University

Earlier in October, the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi entered into an expanded institutional collaboration with Germany's Bergische Universität Wuppertal (BUW) with the signing of an institute-level Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU, signed on October 1, marks an expansion of the existing academic collaboration between the two institutions, which initially developed at the departmental level between their respective Departments of Civil Engineering.

The academic and research initiatives undertaken under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) have paved the way for broadening the partnership to an institute-wide framework.

The agreement will facilitate opportunities for interdisciplinary research, faculty and student exchanges, joint academic activities and collaborative research projects involving multiple departments and disciplines at both institutions. The MoU was exchanged by Prof. Amit Patra, Director, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, during the ongoing SPARC-GIANT International Workshop on "Pavement Scanning Technologies" being hosted at IIT (BHU). Prof Pahirangan Sivapatham, along with a delegation of 11 students from Bergische Universität Wuppertal, is participating in the workshop at the IIT (BHU) campus.

Scope of the Partnership

The expanded institutional partnership is expected to strengthen collaborative work in areas including sustainable infrastructure, road and pavement engineering, advanced infrastructure diagnostics, environmental challenges and emerging engineering technologies. It will also provide opportunities for postgraduate students, researchers and faculty members to engage in academic and research activities at both institutions.

The two institutions have expressed their commitment to further strengthening academic and research linkages and developing collaborative initiatives with wider societal and technological relevance. (ANI)