IIM Sambalpur and IAE Bordeaux, France, have launched a unique dual-degree Executive PhD and DBA programme, uniting 50 global senior professionals to tackle modern organisational challenges through rigorous research-based leadership.

IIM Sambalpur Partners with IAE Bordeaux for Executive Doctorate

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, in collaboration with IAE Bordeaux University School of Management, France, has brought together 50 senior business professionals from six countries for its Executive PhD and Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) dual-degree programme, aimed at strengthening research-driven leadership among working professionals. According to an official release, IIM Sambalpur welcomed its 2026-2029 cohort alongside scholars from the 2025-2028 and 2024-2027 cohorts during a three-day induction and immersion programme held in Sambalpur from October 30 to November 1.

The three cohorts comprise 50 senior professionals from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and India. They include chairpersons, managing directors, CEOs, founders, senior government officials and defence professionals working across different sectors. Offered in collaboration with IAE Bordeaux University School of Management, France, the programme is described as India's pioneering dual-degree doctoral initiative for working professionals. Scholars who successfully complete the programme will receive an Executive PhD from IIM Sambalpur and a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from IAE Bordeaux. The programme is designed to enable experienced professionals to translate their industry experience into rigorous, publishable research without stepping away from their careers.

Connecting Research to Organisational Challenges

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, said the programme aims to connect real-world organisational challenges with evidence-based research and global academic standards. "Our Executive PhD & DBA scholars bring real organisational problems into the research room, and they take evidence-based answers back to their boardrooms. Partnering with IAE Bordeaux allows us to offer rigorous, world-class training in research methods that meet global standards, while keeping the programme deeply relevant to the challenges Indian and global businesses face today," Jaiswal said.

Cohort Composition and Industrial Diversity

The 2026-2029 cohort comprises 14 senior professionals holding positions such as Executive Director, Chairman, Director, Vice President and Founder and CEO. They represent multinational and national organisations across technology, automotive, consulting, renewable energy and engineering. The 2025-2028 cohort has 20 professionals with experience across technology, finance, defence, energy and healthcare, while the founding 2024-2027 cohort comprises 16 scholars representing organisations such as the Adani Group, NTT DATA, HPCL, Korn Ferry, Google and LAVA International. The scholars include managing directors, vice presidents, CEOs, a joint president, directors, entrepreneurs and senior government officials.

The three-day induction and immersion programme brought together academic experts to deliberate on contemporary management challenges, global business trends, leadership and the evolving role of research in professional practice. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, followed by the chief guest and keynote address by Dr. Rajiv Kohli, John N. Dalton Memorial Professor of Business at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, William & Mary, USA. Dr. Jorge Cardoso, Programme Director, International DBA Cohort, IAE Bordeaux University School of Management, was also scheduled to address the gathering and share his perspectives on the programme and its international academic significance.

Highlighting the importance of research-driven leadership, the institute said that developments in artificial intelligence, energy transition, geopolitical realignment and digital public infrastructure are reshaping the way organisations operate and compete. The programme seeks to equip experienced professionals with the ability to examine organisational challenges systematically and develop research-based solutions that are grounded in industry experience while meeting academic standards. The institute also emphasised that the diversity of the three cohorts, spanning industries, geographical regions and professional functions, would encourage peer learning and provide scholars with varied perspectives on business and management challenges. IIM Sambalpur expects the scholars to emerge as influential contributors to management thought, organisational transformation and evidence-based business practices in India and across the world.