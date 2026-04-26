IIM Kashipur hosted its 13th Convocation, awarding degrees to 546 students. The ceremony highlighted a diverse cohort with 39.19% women, a significant increase from last year, and was presided over by Justice Guhanathan Narendar.

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur (IIM Kashipur), one of India's premier management institutions, hosted its 13th Annual Convocation Ceremony. The ceremony marked a key milestone with one of IIM Kashipur's most diverse graduating cohorts and a strong representation of women across programmes on Saturday, the release said.

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This year, 546 students were awarded degrees across five programmes at IIM Kashipur. The programme-wise distribution of the graduating class is as follows: 280 students from the MBA programme, 160 from the MBA (Analytics) programme, 34 from the Executive MBA (E-MBA), 58 from the Executive MBA in Analytics (EMBAA), and 14 from the Doctoral (PhD) programme. The convocation was presided over by Justice Guhanathan Narendar, Former Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, who served as the Chief Guest and conferred degrees upon the graduating cohort. He was joined by Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice International Limited, as the Guest of Honour. The event was also graced by Sandeep Singh, Interim Chairperson, Board of Governors; Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi, Director, IIM Kashipur, along with faculty members and staff.

Words of Wisdom from Dignitaries

The release stated that during the convocation address, Justice Narendar said, "You have earned your place through perseverance, discipline and determination, with each degree reflecting resilience and effort. Do not be afraid of taking risks early in your career, for growth rarely happens within comfort, and true success lies in what you contribute. The difference between power and impact lies in values ask yourself whether your decisions will uplift others, whether you will lead with integrity, and whether you will stand firm in difficult moments. In life, you will often face shades of grey, and it is your intellect and morals that must guide you to choose what is right."

Addressing the gathering with pride and warmth, Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice International Limited, congratulated the graduating cohort and highlighted that the real journey begins beyond campus, where self-motivation and adaptability are key. Emphasising India's growth potential, he encouraged students to seize opportunities and lead with purpose, underscoring "IIM" Integrity, Innovation, and Motivation as the foundation for lasting success.

Celebrating Diversity and Achievement

The 13th Convocation reflected IIM Kashipur's strong commitment to diversity. In the MBA (Analytics) programme, women account for over 73% of the graduating class, signalling a notable rise in women's participation in analytics and research. Overall, women constitute 39.19% of the graduating cohort, an encouraging increase from 33% last year, highlighting steady progress in gender representation across management education.

In recognition of exceptional academic and all-round achievement, 10 medals were awarded across programmes. An additional 22 students, 14 from the MBA and 8 from the MBA (Analytics) programme, were honoured under the Director's Merit List. The Institute also highlighted its commitment to accessibility, with over 24 specially abled students (PwD) enrolled across the graduating cohort.

Leadership's Vision for the Future

Addressing the graduating class, Sandeep Singh said, "As you step beyond these walls, you enter a world defined by both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges. Be leaders who think deeply, act responsibly, and remain anchored in integrity. Measure your success not only by personal achievements but also by the impact you create in the lives of others."

Echoing this, Prof Neeraj Dwivedi highlighted the Institute's ongoing efforts and aspirations, emphasising its commitment to nurturing responsible, future-ready leaders through a holistic and industry-relevant education. He said, "Convocation is always a special occasion in the life of an academic institution. For our students, it marks the successful completion of years of hard work, discipline, and learning. For the Institute, it is a moment of pride, because we present to society a new group of graduates who are ready to contribute with competence, confidence, and character. At IIM Kashipur, we remain committed to academic excellence, integrity, innovation, inclusion, and societal relevance. Our task is not merely to prepare skilled professionals, but to nurture thoughtful, ethical, and future-ready leaders."

Institute Initiatives and Global Standing

For the graduating batch of 2024-26, the Institute's flagship Experiential Learning (EL) Programme facilitated 73 live projects across 80+ organisations, engaging over 300 students in initiatives spanning sustainability, rural development, and MSME growth across Uttarakhand.

On the global front, IIM Kashipur maintains active academic partnerships with leading institutions across different countries, including Denmark, France, Greece, Israel, Peru, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam, enabling student exchange and collaborative research.

With an AACSB membership and a consistent presence in the Top 25 of the NIRF Rankings among Indian management institutions, IIM Kashipur continues to strengthen its standing as one of India's most forward-looking and respected B-schools.