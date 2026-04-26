Delhi Police apprehended a close associate of the Kapil Sangwan gang in Dwarka with illegal firearms, linking him to an extortion racket. In a separate operation, a member of the "Chenu Gang" was arrested, thwarting a planned robbery.

Kapil Sangwan Gang's Associate Apprehended

The Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a close associate of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang during a specialised operation in Dwarka, recovering multiple illegal firearms and ammunition. The Delhi Police said that the accused is linked to an extortion racket.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the information from Delhi Police, an arms supplier, a close associate of Kapil Sangwan @ Nandu Gang, was apprehended in a major crackdown at Dwarka. An illegal automatic pistol, a single-shot pistol and live cartridges were recovered. The accused is linked to an extortion racket.

'Chenu Gang' Member Nabbed

Earlier in April, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) East District of Delhi Police arrested an individual for illegal possession of arms and ammunition. Acting on specific and real-time intelligence, the police team apprehended the accused before he could carry out any criminal activity.

According to the Delhi Police, a special team was constituted for the operation. Based on credible information regarding the movement of a suspicious individual linked to the "Chenu Gang", the police laid a trap and successfully apprehended him.

Upon search, one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is an active member of the "Chenu Gang" and provides logistical support to its members. He was in contact with one Shezad, an active robber involved in several recent robbery incidents in Delhi. Shezad was earlier arrested by Shahdara District Police on 22 March 2026 and was sent to judicial custody. Currently, he is on police remand in connection with FIR dated 17 March 2026, registered at PS Krishna Nagar, Delhi.

The Delhi Police said that the accused further revealed that he was roaming in the area with the intention of committing robbery at gunpoint, which was successfully thwarted due to timely police action.

In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 199/26 dated April 1, 2026, under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at PS New Ashok Nagar, and further investigation is underway.