Congress's Pawan Khera, from an "undisclosed location," levelled fresh corruption allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, questioning a company linked to his wife and criticising police action against him after a raid on his residence.

Khera hits out at police action, remains defiant In the video, Khera criticise the police action against himself and demanded answers to his questions. Calling for an investigation into the matter, the Congress leader said that he won't be scared."For the last two days, you have seen the tactics the Assam police are adopting. Well, it's not exactly the Assam police, but the Chief Minister of Assam and perhaps the Home Minister of the country. A hundred policemen went to my small flat in Delhi. I wasn't there, no one from my family was there. But once there, they took away an old phone, a memento of my younger sister who passed away during COVID. They took a laptop I never use, an iPad I hadn't even started using. They say they took two pen drives; I don't know if they brought them or took them, I have no idea," he said."Anyway, wherever I go, or wherever they think I've gone, they send the police. Why? The Congress party has only asked questions. Why do you want to silence the Congress party? Why do you want to silence me? We have asked questions, please answer them. We present these documents and information and ask for an investigation. Are we wrong to do so? Instead of answering, you are abusing everyone, unleashing the police, and trying to intimidate us. Do you think we will be scared? You might have a habit of intimidating, Mr. Sharma, but we don't have a habit of being scared. Let me tell you why. I am from Mewar, I am a Congressman, I am a soldier of Rahul Gandhi. So, how can I be scared? I won't be scared. But yes, because I must keep speaking, because I must keep asking questions, I am indeed avoiding your police," he added. Allegations of shell company, multiple citizenships Referring to websites from Wyoming, Khera raised questions over a company named "Bhuyan Properties LLC," allegedly listing Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma as the authorised manager/member. He alleged that the Non-disclosure agreement (NDA) of the company lists various addresses and multiple citizenships of Sharma."Now, some more information has come to light. There are websites, specifically from the State of Wyoming. Your IT cell raised questions about a company being registered recently. Let me clarify the date: April 6th appears because, as requested, the non-disclosure agreement was revoked. There's a difference between filing and incorporation. You're showing filing dates; I'm asking about incorporation," Khera said."My question is, when the non-disclosure agreement was revoked, information emerged about a company named 'Bhuyan Properties LLC' with an address in Wyoming. Additional articles list Reniki Bhuyan Sharma as the authorised manager/member. This information became visible after the non-disclosure was lifted. Identification, nationality: Antigua and Barbuda; Date of birth: July 31, 1973; Remarks: Citizenship by investment; Other nationality: Yes (multiple). This is written on their website. Now, what's the address for Reniki Bhuyan Sharma on this website? Care of Bhuyan Properties Limited, an LLC company in Wyoming. The address given is in London, England. Other addresses are also listed, from Dubai, UAE, and Dhaka, Bangladesh. All this came from the State of Wyoming website after the non-disclosure agreement was revoked," he questioned. Questions raised over multiple passports He further reiterated questions regarding the alleged multiple passports of Sharma from Egypt, the UAE, and Antigua and Barbuda. He called for an investigation to confirm whether they are real or fake."Now, what are our questions? Passports from Egypt, a Golden Visa from the UAE, and a passport from Antigua and Barbuda. Whether they are real or fake, we are not in the government, so you should investigate. Did you, your agent, or any member of your family open these shell companies and buy properties using fake KYC documents? Only an investigation can prove this," Khera said. Queries on family's expenses Khera also questioned the Assam CM over the fee and expenses of his nephew's school in Dubai, which he alleged is Rs 21 lakh a year. He demanded answers for his questions from the Assam CM and said, "You might only be focused on the elections; we are focused on the people of Assam.""We also have information that Mr. Sharma has a brother, perhaps in the Assam police. His wife and son reportedly live in Dubai. And what's the fee for the Dubai International School? It's 21 lakhs a year. Apparently, he studies there, and there's mention of a cricket academy. Look, we have no interest in what the family does; But the question is simply: is this true?" the Congress leader said."You should provide an answer. You might only be focused on the elections; we are focused on the people of Assam. We are looking at their hard-earned money. It's painful to see their hopes being shattered. Elections come and go. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, at least stop for a moment. Think, put your hand on your heart, and tell us: is it not your duty to answer these questions?," Khera asked.Assam Police searched Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi on Tuesday. The searches followed the FIR lodged by Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, into the matter on Monday. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Congress media department chairperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday launched further attacks against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma amid the ongoing spat between the two.In a post on X, the Congress shared a self-made video of Khera from an "undisclosed location" levelling allegations of corruption against Sarma. Questioning the Assam CM, the party wrote, "If you have the guts, answer them." https://x.com/incindia/status/2041849834978865515?s=46&t=UsV-BWWP5a6X3ZnYeRKN0AIn the video, Khera criticise the police action against himself and demanded answers to his questions. Calling for an investigation into the matter, the Congress leader said that he won't be scared."For the last two days, you have seen the tactics the Assam police are adopting. Well, it's not exactly the Assam police, but the Chief Minister of Assam and perhaps the Home Minister of the country. A hundred policemen went to my small flat in Delhi. I wasn't there, no one from my family was there. But once there, they took away an old phone, a memento of my younger sister who passed away during COVID. They took a laptop I never use, an iPad I hadn't even started using. They say they took two pen drives; I don't know if they brought them or took them, I have no idea," he said."Anyway, wherever I go, or wherever they think I've gone, they send the police. Why? The Congress party has only asked questions. Why do you want to silence the Congress party? Why do you want to silence me? We have asked questions, please answer them. We present these documents and information and ask for an investigation. Are we wrong to do so? Instead of answering, you are abusing everyone, unleashing the police, and trying to intimidate us. Do you think we will be scared? You might have a habit of intimidating, Mr. Sharma, but we don't have a habit of being scared. Let me tell you why. I am from Mewar, I am a Congressman, I am a soldier of Rahul Gandhi. So, how can I be scared? I won't be scared. But yes, because I must keep speaking, because I must keep asking questions, I am indeed avoiding your police," he added.Referring to websites from Wyoming, Khera raised questions over a company named "Bhuyan Properties LLC," allegedly listing Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma as the authorised manager/member. He alleged that the Non-disclosure agreement (NDA) of the company lists various addresses and multiple citizenships of Sharma."Now, some more information has come to light. There are websites, specifically from the State of Wyoming. Your IT cell raised questions about a company being registered recently. Let me clarify the date: April 6th appears because, as requested, the non-disclosure agreement was revoked. There's a difference between filing and incorporation. You're showing filing dates; I'm asking about incorporation," Khera said."My question is, when the non-disclosure agreement was revoked, information emerged about a company named 'Bhuyan Properties LLC' with an address in Wyoming. Additional articles list Reniki Bhuyan Sharma as the authorised manager/member. This information became visible after the non-disclosure was lifted. Identification, nationality: Antigua and Barbuda; Date of birth: July 31, 1973; Remarks: Citizenship by investment; Other nationality: Yes (multiple). This is written on their website. Now, what's the address for Reniki Bhuyan Sharma on this website? Care of Bhuyan Properties Limited, an LLC company in Wyoming. The address given is in London, England. Other addresses are also listed, from Dubai, UAE, and Dhaka, Bangladesh. All this came from the State of Wyoming website after the non-disclosure agreement was revoked," he questioned.He further reiterated questions regarding the alleged multiple passports of Sharma from Egypt, the UAE, and Antigua and Barbuda. He called for an investigation to confirm whether they are real or fake."Now, what are our questions? Passports from Egypt, a Golden Visa from the UAE, and a passport from Antigua and Barbuda. Whether they are real or fake, we are not in the government, so you should investigate. Did you, your agent, or any member of your family open these shell companies and buy properties using fake KYC documents? Only an investigation can prove this," Khera said.Khera also questioned the Assam CM over the fee and expenses of his nephew's school in Dubai, which he alleged is Rs 21 lakh a year. He demanded answers for his questions from the Assam CM and said, "You might only be focused on the elections; we are focused on the people of Assam.""We also have information that Mr. Sharma has a brother, perhaps in the Assam police. His wife and son reportedly live in Dubai. And what's the fee for the Dubai International School? It's 21 lakhs a year. Apparently, he studies there, and there's mention of a cricket academy. Look, we have no interest in what the family does; But the question is simply: is this true?" the Congress leader said."You should provide an answer. You might only be focused on the elections; we are focused on the people of Assam. We are looking at their hard-earned money. It's painful to see their hopes being shattered. Elections come and go. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, at least stop for a moment. Think, put your hand on your heart, and tell us: is it not your duty to answer these questions?," Khera asked.Assam Police searched Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi on Tuesday. The searches followed the FIR lodged by Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, into the matter on Monday. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source