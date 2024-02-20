Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    If news channels support Congress, Democracy will endure: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC president and Congress PM candidate, voiced concerns over democracy's state, citing undue influence by PM Modi and BJP on institutions. He emphasized support for Congress as crucial for democracy's survival, criticizing media bias favouring BJP and warning of job risks for reporters supporting Congress.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge voiced concerns over the state of democracy in the country. Kharge, the PM candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Congress party, highlighted what he sees as the undue influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on democratic institutions.

    Addressing attendees at a Congress party event in Bidar, Kharge emphasized the critical need for support towards the Congress party for the survival of democracy. He stated, "If democracy is to endure, it is imperative to back the Congress party. Modi and the BJP currently wield control over democratic institutions.

    Congress downplays Kharge-Soren meet as 'courtesy call' amid dissent over Jharkhand Cabinet expansion

    If media reporters excessively favour our cause, they risk losing their jobs. The efforts undertaken by Congress party leaders often go unnoticed in the news coverage. The BJP and RSS are actively pushing their agenda. We are actively thwarting their attempts to bring about changes."

    'Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika': PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over 'Black Paper' (WATCH)

    Kharge's remarks aimed at what he described as the control exerted by the Modi-led government over media narratives. He warned of potential repercussions for reporters who dare to present news favourable to the Congress party, suggesting that their jobs may be at risk.

    "At a time when democracy hangs in the balance, news channels must provide fair and balanced coverage," Kharge asserted. "The suppression of opposing voices undermines the very foundation of our democratic ideals."

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 5:26 PM IST
