If news channels support Congress, Democracy will endure: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC president and Congress PM candidate, voiced concerns over democracy's state, citing undue influence by PM Modi and BJP on institutions. He emphasized support for Congress as crucial for democracy's survival, criticizing media bias favouring BJP and warning of job risks for reporters supporting Congress.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge voiced concerns over the state of democracy in the country. Kharge, the PM candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Congress party, highlighted what he sees as the undue influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on democratic institutions.

Addressing attendees at a Congress party event in Bidar, Kharge emphasized the critical need for support towards the Congress party for the survival of democracy. He stated, "If democracy is to endure, it is imperative to back the Congress party. Modi and the BJP currently wield control over democratic institutions.



If media reporters excessively favour our cause, they risk losing their jobs. The efforts undertaken by Congress party leaders often go unnoticed in the news coverage. The BJP and RSS are actively pushing their agenda. We are actively thwarting their attempts to bring about changes."



Kharge's remarks aimed at what he described as the control exerted by the Modi-led government over media narratives. He warned of potential repercussions for reporters who dare to present news favourable to the Congress party, suggesting that their jobs may be at risk.

"At a time when democracy hangs in the balance, news channels must provide fair and balanced coverage," Kharge asserted. "The suppression of opposing voices undermines the very foundation of our democratic ideals."