If Gujaratis are ousted, Mumbai won't be financial capital...' Sena seeks Maha Governor's resignation

"At the very least, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, condemn the Governor. This is an insult to the hardworking Marathi people," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut condemned Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari's speech on Saturday, saying that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, the state will have no money left, and Mumbai will no longer be known as the 'financial capital of India.' As the decades-long Marathi-Gujarati conflict heats up, Sanjay Raut urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to condemn the Governor's statements. He also shared the video on Twitter and requested users to listen to how the governor 'hurt' the Marathi pride.

Sanjay Raut said, "The Marathi man is insulted as soon as a BJP-backed chief minister takes office." "At the very least, CM Shinde, condemn the Governor. This insulted the hardworking Marathi people," added Sanjay Raut.

BS Koshyari, while attending an event in Mumbai's Andheri, said, "I keep telling people sometimes that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, then you will have no money left."

The Governor made the remarks in Mumbai's Andheri, where a chowk was named after the late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari on Friday. The Governor praised the Marwari Gujarati community at the event, stating that wherever they go, they contribute to the area's development by building hospitals and schools.

The video was also shared by Congress leader Sachin Sawant, who called the Governor of Maharashtra's insult to the Marathi people 'terrible.'

In a wake-up call to Marathis, Sanjay Raut said the Governor implies that Maharashtra and Marathi people are beggars. Raut took to Twitter, "Are you listening, Chief Minister Shinde? That your Maharashtra is unique. You should demand the Governor's resignation if you have any self-respect."

