IED blast injures three security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur-Dantewada border area
Chhattisgarh Police confirmed that three security personnel, including one CRPF soldier and two DRG soldiers, were injured in an IED blast and spike hole trap planted by naxals.
The IED, planted by naxals, injured 1 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier and 2 District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldiers.
Earlier on February 2, a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) led to an encounter with armed Maoists in Kanker, Chhattisgarh.
The encounter, which began around 12:30 p.m., saw armed Maoists engaged in a confrontation with the security forces