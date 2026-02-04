The Indian Air Force will review the LCA Mark 1A project in May to decide on the delivery of 180 ordered aircraft. While HAL says several jets are ready, the IAF insists on a fully operational configuration, causing delays from the original timeline.

IAF to Review LCA Mark 1A Project in May

The Indian Air Force will review the LCA Mark 1A combat aircraft project in May this year before deciding on the acceptance of delivery of these planes, of which 180 have been ordered by the force.

The project was discussed in detail in December last year. Since most aircraft projects are expected to be completed in April 2026, the Indian Air Force will review the project in detail again in May. The delivery timeline would be decided only after that, defence sources told ANI.

Dispute Over Aircraft Readiness and Delays

However, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited officials said the organisation is ready with 5 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets, with major components such as radar, electronic warfare suites, and weapons already integrated, and the aircraft can be accepted.

The Indian Air Force has ordered 180 of these aircraft in two tranches, but deliveries have been delayed. The planes were likely to be delivered last year, but the Indian Air Force has insisted that HAL provide the aircraft in a fully operational configuration.

Production Milestones and Supply Chain Hurdles

HAL conducted the first flight of the first Tejas Mk1A prototype from its Nashik facility on October 17. Nashik has been developed as the third production line under the Tejas programme, alongside two in Bengaluru.

The deliveries of the aircraft were supposed to be done almost a year ago, but supply chain issues faced by the engine have pushed them back for some time. The HAL has 15 aircraft in ready configuration and is likely to have around 20 of them ready by the end of the year.

HAL's Outlook and Future Projects

HAL is also likely to be out of the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. However, the final decision has not yet been taken by the defence ministry on this issue.

India has been pushing for a strong indigenous aerospace industry, and the prime minister even took a sortie in a single-engine LCA to show his support for the programme. HAL is also working on major projects, including the LCA Mark 2, CATS Warrior, and other helicopter programs. (ANI)