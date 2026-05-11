The IAF held an 88-hour 'Operation Sindoor Commemorative Run' in New Delhi from May 7-10. It marked the anniversary of 88 hours of successful air operations. 600 runners from the IAF and Indian Army participated in the continuous relay event.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an 88-hour 'Operation Sindoor Commemorative Run' from May 7 to May 10 in New Delhi. The event commemorated the first anniversary of the 88 hours of successful air operations carried out by the IAF, which demonstrated its capability to deliver decisive and precise strikes.

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A total of 600 runners from across all commands of the Indian Air Force and Indian Army participated in this event, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence. The event was flagged off on May 7 at 01:05 am by the Air Officer in Charge Administration (AOA) from India Gate and concluded with a flag-in by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on May 10 at 5:00 pm at Air Force Station New Delhi (AFND).

Run Details, Route and Purpose

The run was organised in a continuous relay format for 88 hours, in which civil authorities played a vital role towards the conduct of the event. Civilian volunteers also participated with a lot of vigour in the run. The route encompassed running past important landmarks of Delhi, which included India Gate, Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Air HQ Vayu Bhawan, Nehru Park and New Moti Bagh Road before concluding at Air Force Station New Delhi, according to the release.

The aim of the run was to foster esprit de corps amongst IAF personnel while enhancing public outreach and visibility of the Indian Defence Forces. The successful conduct of "Op Sindoor Commemorative Run" was not only a tribute to the significant milestone of the Indian Air Force's operational history but also a testament to the excellent teamwork achieved through public engagement, showcasing the ethos of the Indian Air Force, the release stated.

The Indian Air Force Jazz band also performed live at Nehru Park on May 10 as a part of associated activities. (ANI)