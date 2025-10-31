The IAF will hold a grand flying display over the Brahmaputra in Guwahati on Nov 9, 2025, for its 93rd anniversary. The event will feature Tejas, Rafale, and the Suryakiran team, with rehearsals on Nov 5, 6, and 8.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to enthral the people of the Northeast with a grand flying display over the majestic Brahmaputra river at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, on November 9 2025, as part of the celebrations marking the 93rd Anniversary of IAF, a press release said.

Guwahati Air Show Details

According to the release, preparations for the event are in full swing, with participating aircraft and display teams arriving in Guwahati to carry out rehearsals and coordination activities ahead of the much-anticipated showcase.

The flying display will take place from 1100 Hr to 1400 Hr from the northern and southern banks of Brahmaputra river on 05, 06, 08 and 09 November 2025, offering citizens a rare opportunity to witness aerial display of a diverse range of aircraft including the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft "Tejas"' Rafale and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), along with other frontline platforms of the IAF, stated in a release.

Anniversary Theme and Purpose

This year, Air Force Day celebrations carry the theme "Infallible, Impervious and Precise - acuuk, abhedy v sttiik" reflecting the IAF's unwavering commitment to operational capability, resilience and precision in every mission, a release said.

The event will also pay tribute to the glorious legacy of the Indian Air Force while inspiring the youth of the region to pursue careers in the IAF and contribute to the nation's growth and security.

Public Information

The IAF Flying Display-2025 is expected to attract significant public interest across the Northeast. Further details regarding viewing arrangements, traffic advisories and access routes will be shared closer to the event through Official IAF social media handles and local media platforms.

Flypast for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is all set to enthral spectators with a spectacular flypast over the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya (Gujarat) on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31. The event commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the Iron Man of India and the architect of India's national integration. (ANI)