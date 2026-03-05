An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft is reported overdue after taking off from Jorhat, Assam. The jet was last in contact at 7:42 pm and lost radar contact in the Karbi Anglong district. A search and rescue mission is now underway.

A Search and Rescue (SAR) mission has been initiated after an Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft was reported overdue, officials said on Thursday. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat in Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Radar Contact Lost Over Karbi Anglong

According to the Defence PRO, Guwahati, the Su-30 MKI reportedly lost radar contact in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

IAF Issues Statement on X

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said, "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated."

An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD@HQ_IDS_India@adgpi@Indiannavy — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 5, 2026

Further details are being ascertained. (ANI)