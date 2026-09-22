Air Marshal Shiv Kumar flagged off the final leg of the IAF's 4,535-km Kanyakumari-to-Kargil bicycle expedition from New Delhi. The journey, involving a 12-member team, aims to promote national integration, fitness, and the spirit of adventure.

Air Marshal Shiv Kumar on Tuesday flagged off the final leg of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Kanyakumari-to-Kargil bicycle expedition at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, marking the continuation of a 4,535-km journey undertaken to promote national integration, physical fitness and the spirit of adventure.

A Journey for National Integration and Fitness

The expedition, organised by the IAF, brings together the values of endurance, discipline and teamwork while connecting the southern tip of the country with the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh. The initiative also seeks to inspire young people to embrace a healthy lifestyle and develop resilience through adventure and physical challenges.

The IAF has stated that the initiative is aimed at creating awareness among youth about national integration, fitness and adventure. By undertaking a journey across the length of the country, the expedition seeks to promote a sense of unity and encourage young people to consider disciplined and physically active lifestyles.

Expedition Team and Details

The cycling expedition was flagged off from the IAF's Southern Air Command headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on February 2, 2026. A 12-member IAF team, including five officers, seven airmen and a woman officer, is participating in the expedition under the leadership of Group Captain Chandrasekhar. The team is accompanied by support personnel to assist with logistics and other requirements during the journey.

Endurance, Teamwork and Public Connection

Covering approximately 4,535 km, the expedition traverses different geographical regions of the country, requiring participants to maintain endurance and adapt to changing terrain and weather conditions. The journey is intended to highlight the physical fitness and mental resilience associated with long-distance cycling, while strengthening the connection between the armed forces and the public.

The expedition has also included participation from personnel of other IAF commands. During its Nagpur leg, members of the Maintenance Command Cycling Team joined the journey, reinforcing the expedition's message of teamwork, determination and the spirit of adventure.

Symbolic Culmination at Kargil War Memorial

The expedition is scheduled to culminate at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on October 22, 2026. The destination carries significance in India's military history and serves as a memorial to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. (ANI)