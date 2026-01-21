An IAF microlight aircraft on a routine sortie from Prayagraj experienced a technical snag. It was safely force-landed in an uninhabited area, with no damage to civilian life or property. Both pilots on board are safe. (ANI)

An Indian Air Force microlight aircraft experienced a technical malfunction while undertaking a routine sortie from Air Force Station Bamrauli in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The Indian Air Force in a statement said the incident occurred at around 12:15 pm today following which the aircraft was safely force-landed in an uninhabited area, ensuring that there was no damage to civilian life or property. Both pilots on board are safe, the Air Force said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IAF Orders Court of Inquiry

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the technical malfunction. "A Microlite aircraft of the IAF, while undertaking a routine sortie, from AF Station Bamrauli near Prayagraj at 1215 hrs on 21 Jan 26, experienced a technical malfunction, and was safely force landed in an uninhabited area, ensuring no damage to civil life or property. Both pilots on board are safe. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by IAF to ascertain the cause," an X post from the Indian Air Force said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)