The first Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025 was flagged off by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh in New Delhi. Organised by the IAF, the annual event honours PVC recipient Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and aims to promote fitness, drawing support from celebrities.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Sunday flagged off the first edition of the Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025, featuring a half-marathon, 10-km and a 5-km runs, from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.

Honouring a National Hero

The event, organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF), aimed to celebrate the force's valour and promote the spirit of fitness and unity among citizens.

The marathon was held in honour of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only recipient of the Param Vir Chakra from the Indian Air Force.

Speaking at the event, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh expressed gratitude to all participants and supporters of the initiative. He said the marathon is a tribute to the nation's heroes and will be held annually to inspire future generations.

"Thank you all of you for supporting this marathon run in tribute to Param Vir Chakra, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. He is our icon and we are going to organise this marathon every year," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said.

'Overwhelming Response' and Fit India Focus

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari thanked the organisers of the Sekhon IAF Marathon, noting the overwhelming response received by the event. He also emphasised the Fit India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We received a very overwhelming response in the 1st edition of Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025...I am thankful to all the organisers, Air Force...As PM Modi says, Fit India is very important and this is a major step towards Fit India," Aur Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari said.

Star-Studded Support for the Initiative

Other celebrities, including actors Archana Puran Singh, Huma Qureshi, Shefali Shah, and Sunil Grover, were also present during the event.

While speaking to the media at the event, Huma Qureshi said she felt honoured to be a part of such a meaningful initiative. Sharing her thoughts with the media, she said, "We are very proud of our Indian Air Force (IAF). They are the pride of the nation and this is a very great initiative."

Archana Puran Singh expressed gratitude to Netflix for supporting the event and appreciated the collaboration between citizens, storytellers, and the armed forces.

"The Indian Air Force is the pride of our nation and we are very thankful to Netflix for bringing us here and it inspires us. We have not inspired the runners but they inspire us...It's truly heartwarming to see citizens and storytellers like Netflix to come together on a platform like this. I have huge respect for the Indian Armed Forces," she said.

The Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon (SIM 2025) pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who displayed exceptional bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The event celebrates the valour, discipline, and spirit of the Indian Air Force while promoting fitness and unity across the nation. (ANI)