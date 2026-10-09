Strict security measures for the IAF's 94th anniversary air show at Varanasi's Namo Ghat. To ensure fighter jet safety and prevent bird-hits, the sale and slaughter of meat and fish is banned in a 30-km radius around the venue from Oct 19.

Strict security and sanitation measures are being taken during the grand air show (Aerial Display-2026) to be held at Namo Ghat on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. In this context, to protect the safety of fighter jets flying during the air show, the sale and cutting of meat and fish will be strictly prohibited within a 20-30 kilometer radius around Namo Ghat from October 19th until the end of the event.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Srivastava, Public Relations Officer, Varanasi Municipal Corporation, said, "The most important decision taken is that within the 30-kilometer aerial zone, shops selling meat, fish, or poultry won't be allowed to sell or slaughter anything there."

The state government has declared this historic event a "state event". The main air show will be held on October 22nd, 23rd, and 25th, with October 26th designated as a standby day.

Elaborate Arrangements for Safe and Historic Air Show

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said that extensive security and administrative arrangements are being made to ensure a safe, smooth, and bird-hit-free event. "This aerial display by the Indian Air Force is a highly prestigious and grand event for Varanasi. It is being organized as a 'state event.' The Municipal Corporation is making elaborate arrangements for cleanliness at Namo Ghat and surrounding areas, barricading the Ganga, closing meat shops to prevent bird strikes, and providing mobile toilets for devotees, ensuring this event is completely safe and historic."

He added that the Municipal Corporation will conduct a special cleanliness drive between October 20th and 26th to control bird activity in the city and around the venue.

Keeping in mind the large crowds expected to gather at the Ganga Ghats and water safety, effective barricades and warning signs are being installed in the deep water areas of the Ganga River, marking the location. Barriers will be placed on sensitive routes leading from the ghats to the river to prevent visitors from venturing into deep water.

Additionally, for the convenience of devotees and visitors, a sufficient number of mobile toilets are being installed at and around Namo Ghat, and regular cleaning will be ensured, officials said.

(ANI)