The Indian Air Force successfully activated its Emergency Landing Facility on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, UP. The day and night drills involved fighter jets like Sukhoi-30 and transport aircraft, validating IAF's defence readiness.

The Indian Air Force activated 'Emergency Landing Facility' (ELF) on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur District on April 22, both by day and night, showcasing its operational capability to bolster its defence readiness, an official release from the Ministry of Defence read.

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According to a release, UP State Minister for Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar, Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, CAC, and other officials were present to witness the IAF aircraft undertake ELF operations.

Diverse Fleet Demonstrates IAF's Versatility

The operational versatility of the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through the operations by a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, C-295 and AN-32, alongside Mi-17 V5 helicopter and Garud Commando team.

Boosting Operational Resilience and Crew Proficiency

IAF, along with UPEIDA and the local civil administration, validated their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for emergency activation of these ELFs, in the shortest possible time frame, both by day and by night. This operation has majorly boosted IAF's capability to undertake unhindered operations even during the non-availability of standard runways, showcasing its operational resilience. It has demonstrated the professional flying skills of its aircrew and the capability of its ground crew in activating such expressway airstrips at short notice, a release said.

Strategic Collaboration for National Security

These strategically developed airstrips on national expressways substantially augment operational flexibility and serve as a critical force multiplier during emergencies, reinforcing national security and disaster response capabilities.

The collaborative framework between the IAF's operational requirements and UPEIDA's civil infrastructure management and support of the local civil administration optimises the operational viability of such highway airstrips. The synergy displayed between the three organisations in the ELF activation not only strengthens the overall strategic posture of the nation but also enhances the HADR capabilities in the region, the release added.