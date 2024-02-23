Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I was shocked': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'nashedi yuva' dig gets PM Modi's response; check details

    Addressing the INDIA alliance, PM Modi remarked that they come together before elections and later engage in mutual criticism. He criticized the dynastic politics, highlighting the discomfort of such leaders with the common youth force.

    First Published Feb 23, 2024

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 23) strongly condemned the recent 'nashedi' (addict) remark made by Rahul Gandhi, without explicitly naming him, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. PM Modi expressed shock at the use of such language to describe the youth of Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized that the Congress leader, referring to the 'yuvraj' of the Congress family, insulted the youth of the state as they make progress.

    PM Modi asserted that the Congress harbors hatred towards Lord Ram and cannot see beyond their family and vote bank.

    Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Jharkhand High Court dismisses petition in Amit Shah defamation case

    "They spent decades abusing Modi. But now they are talking out their frustration on the people. Those who are not in their senses are calling UP's youth addicts," PM Modi said.

    The Prime Minister asserted that these leaders appreciate only those who praise them, expressing surprise at the extent of Congress's animosity towards Uttar Pradesh after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

    Mumbai shocker: BMC nurse sparks outrage by taping newborn's mouth, cites it as common practice in NICU

    Rahul Gandhi had made the controversial remarks during a rally in Amethi, addressing the issue of unemployment and depicting a grim picture of UP's future. He claimed to witness young men lying drunk on the roads in Varanasi, contrasting it with the construction of the Ram Mandir where, according to him, only influential figures like Ambani and Adani would be seen, not representing the backward or Dalit communities.

