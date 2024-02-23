Mumbai shocker: BMC nurse sparks outrage by taping newborn's mouth, cites it as common practice in NICU

Despite facing obstacles, Priya and her family persisted in seeking justice. It was only on February 22, after Priya's lawyer sought assistance from the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), that the police and BMC took notice of the matter.

In a distressing incident in Mumbai's Bhandup, three BMC nurses are facing charges for reportedly placing adhesive tape over a newborn's mouth in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a hospital. Shockingly, when the mother, Priya Kamble, confronted the nurses about the tape, they allegedly dismissed her concerns, stating it was a "common practice in NICUs" when babies cry excessively.

The disturbing case dates back to May 20th, 2023, when Priya gave birth. After a few days, she admitted her baby to the hospital due to some health issues, and the infant was placed in the NICU. During a routine visit on June 2, Priya discovered the tape on her baby's mouth and noticed rashes on the infant's body.

This incident comes in the wake of another case of medical negligence in New Delhi, where doctors at LNJP hospital declared a premature baby dead, only for the family to discover the newborn alive when they reached home. The family recorded a video of unboxing to reveal the baby's survival, highlighting alleged negligence and denial of treatment when they returned to the hospital.

