Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Jharkhand High Court dismisses petition in Amit Shah defamation case

    Last month, the Jharkhand High Court had sought records from the lower court while hearing Rahul Gandhi's petition. The petition aimed to overturn the Ranchi District Court's verdict in a defamation case filed by BJP worker Naveen Jha against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Jharkhand High Court dismisses petition in Amit Shah defamation case AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi faced a setback on Friday as the Jharkhand High Court dismissed his petition in a defamation case related to objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah. Rahul Gandhi had approached the Supreme Court against the lower court's summons, and after hearing both sides, the decision was reserved. However, the court ultimately rejected the petition.

    Last month, the Jharkhand High Court had sought records from the lower court while hearing Rahul Gandhi's petition. The petition aimed to overturn the Ranchi District Court's verdict in a defamation case filed by BJP worker Naveen Jha against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Mumbai shocker: BMC nurse sparks outrage by taping newborn's mouth, cites it as common practice in NICU

    The complaint against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Naveen Jha on April 28, 2018, in the Ranchi court. Jha alleged that during the Congress Plenary Session on March 18, 2018, Rahul Gandhi made a speech against the BJP, accusing Shah of murder.

    The complaint contended that Gandhi's statement was not only false but also insulting to BJP workers, supporters, and leaders. Following the dismissal of Jha's appeal by the Ranchi Magistrate Court, he filed a criminal revision petition before the Judicial Commissioner, Ranchi.

    Explained: What is 'turha', the new party symbol of Sharad Pawar's NCP?

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haryana Budget 2024-25: Ex-gratia for martyr's kin doubled to Rs 1 cr, interest waiver on crop loans announced snt

    Haryana Budget 2024-25: Ex-gratia for martyr's kin doubled to Rs 1 cr, interest waiver on crop loans announced

    Mumbai shocker: BMC nurse sparks outrage by taping newborn's mouth, cites it as common practice in NICU AJR

    Mumbai shocker: BMC nurse sparks outrage by taping newborn's mouth, cites it as common practice in NICU

    'Don't donate to NGOs': Uttarakhand police warns against backing rioters after Haldwani viral video anr

    'Don't donate to NGOs': Uttarakhand police warns against backing rioters after Haldwani viral video

    Congress alleges quid-pro-quo between BJP and corporate donors; demands 'White Paper' on party's finances snt

    Congress alleges quid-pro-quo between BJP and corporate donors; demands 'White Paper' on party's finances

    Explained What is 'turha', the new party symbol of Sharad Pawar's NCP? AJR

    Explained: What is 'turha', the new party symbol of Sharad Pawar's NCP?

    Recent Stories

    AI on Bengaluru Metro's yellow line: Is BMRCL shifting from loco pilots? vkp

    AI on Bengaluru Metro's yellow line: Is BMRCL shifting from loco pilots?

    'Crew': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon slay as air hostesses in new poster RKK

    'Crew': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon slay as air hostesses in new poster

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024 Here is what tech giant said gcw

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024? Here's what tech giant said

    Dengue in India: Know challenges and concerns about mosquito-borne viral disease RBA

    Dengue in India: Know challenges and concerns about mosquito-borne viral disease

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES] ATG

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon