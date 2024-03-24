Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hyderabad: Bridegroom's father urges guests to gift votes for PM Modi instead of presents

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    The unique wedding invitation from Sangareddy district is making rounds on social media, where the father of the groom, Nandikanti Narsimlu, requested guests attending his son's wedding on April 4 in Patancheru not to present any gifts at the wedding festivities. However, his invitation takes an unexpected turn as it carries an earnest appeal: "A vote for Narendra Modi will be the best gift you can give," accompanied by a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Narsimlu and his wife, Nandikanti Nirmala, are celebrating the marriage of their only son, Sai Kumar, to Mahima Rani, an event that has quickly become the talk of the town. Hailing from Arutla village in Kandi mandal, Narsimlu, a supplier of wooden materials for building construction, made the decision to include this unique appeal on the wedding card as a gesture of admiration for PM Modi.

    While Narsimlu had previously overseen the weddings of his two daughters without such requests, he felt compelled to make this unconventional appeal at his son's wedding.

    Speaking to a news organization, Narsimlu shared that his family supported the idea and encouraged him to proceed with it, leading to the distribution of the distinctive wedding invitations under the banner of "Nandikanti Vaari Pendlipelupu."

    This decision has sparked curiosity not only among Narsimlu's circle of friends but also among those who have become aware of the unusual invitation.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
