    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passes first order regarding water department from ED custody

    Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the defunct excise policy case has stirred a legal battle. On Saturday, CM Kejriwal approached the Delhi High Court regarding his arrest and remand order issued by the trial court on March 22.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (March 24) allegedly issued a directive concerning the Water Department, marking his first official action from custody. Sources revealed that Minister Atishi is likely to address the media regarding this development.

    Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned for a candlelight march and effigy burning across Delhi on Sunday, protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Kejriwal's arrest.

    His legal representatives argued that both the arrest and the remand order are 'illegal,' asserting his immediate release from custody. Seeking an urgent hearing from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably on Sunday, March 24, Kejriwal is aiming to challenge the legality of his detention.

    The ED argued that AAP is the primary beneficiary of the proceeds of crime linked to the alleged liquor scam, driving the investigation forward. Subsequently, the Rouse Avenue Court remanded Kejriwal to ED custody for six days until March 28, following his arrest on Friday night by the probe agency.

    Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after Kejriwal was produced before the court, with the ED seeking a 10-day remand for further investigation into the money laundering case associated with the purported liquor policy scam.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 9:31 AM IST
