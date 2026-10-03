Former UP Congress chief Ajay Rai called himself Rahul Gandhi's 'Hanuman', vowing to fight PM Modi. He was replaced by Aradhana Misra 'Mona' in a major party reshuffle ahead of the UP Assembly elections. Rai urged her to protect party workers.

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Saturday declared himself a "Hanuman" to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, pledging to carry forward the party’s fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regardless of his formal designation. Speaking to the reporters, Rai emphasised that he abides by the decision of the national leadership. "Whatever decision the national leadership makes. They told me to fight Modi, and I fought openly with full strength, and I will continue to fight. So whatever the national leadership decides, I stand by it. I am certainly a 'Hanuman' to my leader Rahul Gandhi; wherever he says, I will be there," he said.

'Posts come and go'

Rai emphasised that the political titles are transitory, recalling that he had shared in the people's joys and sorrows and personally arranged support when government medical funds fell short during his tenure. 'This is politics, and posts come and go. A post is here today; tomorrow it won't be. I was a five-time MLA from Pindra; nothing is permanent, right? I worked a lot, shared people's joys and sorrows, and even donated my own blood in my region: gave it in Pindra, gave it in Kolasla. Wherever there was a need, whenever there was no medical fund from the government, we made all the arrangements ourselves," he noted.

Message to New UPCC President

Further, he urged the newly appointed president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Aradhana Misra 'Mona ', to stand firmly with party workers wherever they face harassment from the ruling BJP government, police, or allied groups "I would certainly like to say to Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' to work with full strength to protect the respect of the workers, stand with them, and get them respect. Wherever BJP's government, BJP's police, or BJP's goons, Sangh's people commit atrocities or injustice against our workers, protect your workers with full strength. Our full support and affection will stand with them," he said.

Major Organisational Overhaul in UP Congress

In a major organisational overhaul ahead of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress party has appointed new state party presidents as it ramps up its campaign strategy. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress appointed state MLA Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, she replaces outgoing state chief Ajay Rai. Aradhana Misra, daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, previously served as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state assembly. As part of the reshuffle approved by the Congress high command, Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood has been named the Working President of the UPCC. Additionally, Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed as Senior Vice Presidents. (ANI)