Police have arrested 81 individuals, including alleged key conspirators. With heightened security for the festive season, religious leaders are appealing for peace and calm. Drone surveillance is being used in sensitive areas to keep up public order.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): The festive season in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has been marred by communal unrest, prompting authorities to suspend internet services for 48 hours and deploy massive security forces across the district following violent protests linked to the 'I Love Muhammad' poster controversy. The state home department has ordered the suspension of mobile internet, broadband, and SMS services from 3 pm on October 2 until 3 pm on October 4. Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal explained that the measure aims to prevent the misuse of social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp for spreading rumors or inciting disorder. "The step was taken to maintain peace and public order," the official notification stated.

Why Has Internet Been Suspended?

The restrictions follow disturbances that occurred in Bareilly's Kotwali area on September 26, when roughly 2,000 people congregated outside a mosque after Friday prayers in connection with the 'I Love Muhammad' poster dispute. The gathering turned violent, with incidents of alleged stone-pelting reported against police personnel. In the aftermath of the clashes, Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan, raising the total number of arrests to 81. Investigators revealed that Farman was responsible for managing the IMC's Facebook page. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly Anurag Arya disclosed that during questioning, the father-son duo admitted that "everyone was involved in the conspiracy."



"Dr Nafees and his son have been arrested, and it has been revealed by them that everyone was involved in this conspiracy and that they deliberately created confusion by calling the appeal fake so that a crowd could gather. A total of 81 people have been arrested," SSP Arya told reporters. He confirmed that eight people were detained on Thursday in connection with the stone-pelting incident. Among those arrested, two were apprehended during a police encounter, while six others, including Nafees and Farman Khan, were taken into custody by Kotwali police station. Nafees Khan is reportedly linked to Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was arrested earlier as the alleged mastermind behind the stone-pelting episode and is currently in judicial custody.



The initial protests saw demonstrators assembling outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's residence, carrying "I Love Mohammad" placards before violent clashes erupted with law enforcement. "Until yesterday, the police had arrested 73 accused and sent them to jail. Today, a total of eight accused were arrested. Using CCTV and drone footage, our team is working to identify those involved in inciting the mob. BNS Sections 144 and 163 are applicable in the district," SSP Arya said. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remains in effect across the district.

Religious Leaders Appeal for Calm

With tensions running high ahead of Friday prayers, religious leaders have made public appeals for peace. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, described last week's incident as "very unfortunate" and advised Muslims to return home immediately after offering Friday prayers. "No one should become part of crowds on roads or intersections. If anyone calls for protest or gathering, do not join under any circumstances," he stated. The cleric also urged mosque imams to maintain distance from political elements and instead promote messages of peace and harmony in their sermons, particularly cautioning youth against being provoked.

Authorities have implemented extensive security measures throughout Bareilly. Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been positioned strategically, with drones conducting surveillance over sensitive locations. Officials stressed that these precautionary measures are necessary to prevent any flare-ups during the festive period. Approximately 8,000 police officers and personnel are currently deployed across the district, with nearly 6,000 stationed within city limits alone. Police reinforcements from neighboring districts have been retained in Bareilly until October 4.



Special arrangements have been made to manage crowds expected at Dussehra fairs. Security has been strengthened in sensitive areas and neighborhoods with mixed populations, supported by continuous drone surveillance. Police forces conducted a flag march through sensitive parts of the city. SP (South) Anshika Verma confirmed the deployment of six women's Quick Response Team (QRT) units along with the Virangana unit of the women's Special Operations Group (SOG). The district administration has established helpline numbers in light of the current situation. Additional District Magistrate (City) Saurabh Dubey announced that residents of Bareilly district with any complaints or concerns related to upcoming festivals or public order can call 0581-2422202 or 0581-2428188 to provide information or seek assistance.

(With inputs from ANI)