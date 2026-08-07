Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said HM Amit Shah is 'afraid' and should make a statement in Parliament on alleged police action. The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid protests by the Opposition over the NEET paper leak and Ram temple donation theft issue.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should come to Parliament and make a statement on the alleged police action during the July 20 attempted march to Parliament, as the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 p.m. amid Opposition protests over the NEET paper leak and the Ram temple donation theft issue. "I think he (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) is afraid to come (to Parliament). He is not coming for some reason. He should come, he should answer, and he should make a statement. What is the big deal in that? If something wrong has happened, then take responsibility"

Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Programme in Prayagraj

On the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, the Congress MP alleged, "...They (administration are afraid. They do not want to allow it...This happens all the time in Uttar Pradesh. When I was in UP, we did not get permission for everything. If we did, they would put us under house arrest. So this is their way of functioning".

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has got a go-ahead from the administration to hold the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The cancellation of the booking for the venue scheduled to host the Congress leader's public interaction programme has been revoked.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, scheduled to be held on August 8, had run into uncertainty earlier after the management of KP College revoked the permission granted for the use of its sports ground, citing academic concerns and a High Court order.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier on Friday said that the country's youth do not need a "certificate" from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, following his interaction with Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament complex, the Congress MP said, "They don't need a certificate from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat ji."

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday appealed to opposition members to allow the House to proceed as protests over the NEET paper leak and alleged theft of Ram temple donations continued in the House. Birla urged members to follow parliamentary decorum and said that democracy could be strengthened through discussion and dialogue. However, as the protests continued, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

Addressing the lower house of Parliament, Birla said, "The entire world, not just India, recognizes the contributions of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. This is why the world draws inspiration from him. You should also take inspiration from him. To empower and strengthen democracy within the country, engage in discussions, dialogues, and express your thoughts here. Question Hour is an important time."

"Birla invoked the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and the views of BR Ambedkar, saying that members should express their views through discussions in the House."Baba Saheb Ambedkar proposed the idea that if democracy is to be empowered and strengthened in the country, then discussion and dialogue are the way forward. I urge you every time, but your conduct is not in accordance with parliamentary decorum. You should reflect on this. The House is meant for discussion, dialogue, and especially during Question Hour, for the important questions of the honorable members. I urge you to let Question Hour proceed. You do not want the House to function. This behavior and conduct of yours is not appropriate. Please sit in your seats and let the Question Hour proceed. The House proceedings are adjourned until 12:00 PM today," he further said.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing, according to the Revised List of Business. (ANI)