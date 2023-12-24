Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I am a sufferer...': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar days after mimicry row (WATCH)

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday branded himself as a "sufferer" who has to keep enduring "insults", days after a row over a parliamentarian's alleged mimicry of him. "I am a sufferer! A sufferer knows how to withstand from within, taking all upfront, enduring all insults," he added.

    I am a sufferer Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar days after mimicry row WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    Days after a dispute over a parliamentarian's purported impersonation of him, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday defined himself as a "sufferer" who must continue to bear "insults". Dhankhar, who chairs the Rajya Sabha, was addressing the current batch of the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) probationers at his official residence.

    Speaking at the event, he said,"I am a sufferer! A sufferer knows how to withstand from within, taking all upfront, enduring all insults, with one direction - we are in the service of our Bharat Mata."

    Telling the probationers to learn to endure criticism, he said people don't spare him even though he holds a constitutional post. "People don't spare me, even in my constitutional roles as Vice President, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and Chairman! Should that change my mindset? Should that result in deviation of my path? No! On the path of righteousness, we must always proceed," he added.

    Never be deterred by those who have poor digestive system for our growth, he further said, referring to such persons as "chronic critics".

    Former Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee parody act was dubbed a "personal attack" by Dhankhar  with the ruling alliance even standing in the parliament for an hour in his honour. Dhankhar said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him and mentioned that he had been "receiving end of such insults" for 20 years.

    Amid strong BJP criticism, Trinamool and Banerjee had both defended the act by saying "mimicry is an art" and it had nothing to do with Dhankhar.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From TN to Ayodhya: 42 bells, weighing 1,250 kg, begin journey to Ram Temple amid Jai Shri Ram chants (WATCH) snt

    From TN to Ayodhya: 42 bells, weighing 1,250 kg, begin journey to Ram Temple amid Jai Shri Ram chants (WATCH)

    Parliament security breach People will decide if I am patriot or a traitor says Pratap Simha gcw

    Parliament security breach: ‘People will decide if I’m patriot or a traitor,’ says Pratap Simha

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH) snt

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH)

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Less than 500 out of 20388 complaints resolved in Wayanad anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Less than 500 out of 20388 complaints resolved in Wayanad

    Explained Why did the Sports Ministry suspend newly-elected WFI till further notice snt

    Explained: Why did the Sports Ministry suspend newly-elected WFI till further notice

    Recent Stories

    From TN to Ayodhya: 42 bells, weighing 1,250 kg, begin journey to Ram Temple amid Jai Shri Ram chants (WATCH) snt

    From TN to Ayodhya: 42 bells, weighing 1,250 kg, begin journey to Ram Temple amid Jai Shri Ram chants (WATCH)

    Football ISL 2023-24: Manolo Marquez delighted with FC Goa's clinical win against Mohun Bagan Super Giants osf

    ISL 2023-24: Manolo Marquez delighted with FC Goa's clinical win against Mohun Bagan Super Giants

    Oats idli to Poha idli: 7 different types of Idli for weight loss rkn

    Oats Idli to Poha Idli: 7 different types of Idli for weight loss

    12th Fail OTT release: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on Amazon, Netflix or Hotstar? ATG

    12th Fail OTT release: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on Amazon, Netflix or Hotstar?

    New Year 2024: 7 places to see in Tartu, Estonia ATG

    New Year 2024: 7 places to see in Tartu, Estonia

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon