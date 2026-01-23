Nazia Fatima, mother of Hyderabad's Mir Sajjad Ali, has appealed to PM Modi and EAM S Jaishankar for the rescue of her son. He is allegedly stranded and enslaved at the Myanmar-Thailand border after falling victim to a job scam.

Mother's Desperate Plea

Nazia Fatima, mother of Mir Sajjad Ali, a Hyderabad resident allegedly stranded at the Myanmar-Thailand border, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday to bring her son back.

Speaking to ANI, Fatima said, "I am Sajjad Ali's mother. Six months ago, he left from here and said that he was going abroad. After one and a half months, we were unable to contact him. Two months later, he called me. He said the Army reached here, and since then, I haven't had my phone or bag. He told me that they called us to Thailand and said they would provide us with job visas. They then blindfolded us and made us work forcefully."

"I request from PM Modi, Asaduddin Owaisi and EAM Dr S Jaishankar to bring him back," she added.

Owaisi Urges EAM's Intervention

The appeal comes after Owaisi urged External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to "urgently intervene to ensure the rescue" of all Indian citizens stranded at the Myanmar-Thailand border.

Sharing an X post, Owaisi said he had received a "distressing message" and was informed that at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were promised jobs in Thailand but taken to the Myanmar-Thailand border and enslaved.

"I have received a distressing message: at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were promised jobs in Thailand but taken to the Myanmar-Thailand border and enslaved. They are forced to work 18-20 hours daily, physically punished, and deprived of passports, phones, and medical facilities," Owaisi said in his post.

He further said he got the information that Mir Sajjad Ali, a resident of Hyderabad's Osman Nagar currently incarcerated at the Myanmar-Thailand border.

"@DrSJaishankar, kindly intervene urgently to ensure the rescue of all Indians. This information comes from Mir Sajjad Ali, a resident of Osman Nagar, Hyderabad, currently incarcerated at the Myanmar-Thailand border. Two others with him are from Maula Ali and Banjara Hills," Owaisi added.

Human Trafficking 'A Big Business': BJP Leader

Further, speaking to ANI on the same issue, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash said that "human trafficking become a big business" and "people are lured" with promises of jobs and money.

"Human trafficking has become a big business, where people are lured with promises of jobs and money and then sent abroad. We have heard that 16 people have been trapped, out of which 4 to 5 are from Hyderabad, currently stuck in Thailand and other countries," Subhash said. (ANI)