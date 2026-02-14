Telangana Minister Konda Surekha and MP Renuka Chowdhury joined a GHMC-backed street dog adoption drive in Hyderabad, urging citizens to adopt strays. The successful event at KBR Park saw 30 Indie puppies find new homes.

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha on Saturday took part in a street dog adoption programme near KBR National Park, urging citizens to adopt and protect stray dogs. Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury was also present at the programme.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She said the initiative, supported by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and animal welfare groups, aims to reduce stray dog numbers through adoption, vaccination, and sterilisation. The initiative led to the adoption of 30 puppies, according to GHMC.

Ministers, MP Urge Citizens to Adopt

Surkekha posted on X about the programme, highlighting sheltering orphaned animals as a great act of humanity. "Participated in the "Stray Dog Adoption Drive" organized by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at KBR Park in Hyderabad along with fellow Minister Seethakka, MP Renuka Chowdhury and MLC Venkat Balmoor. Providing shelter to orphaned animals is not just a service, it is a great act that reflects our humanity. By giving a home to a living being, it is like expanding the spaciousness of our hearts. My heartfelt congratulations to GHMC for successfully organizing such a great humanitarian program." she wrote on X in Telugu. https://x.com/iamkondasurekha/status/2022620453312102875?s=20

Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury also welcomed the initiative and adopted two dogs. She highlighted the emotional, health, and ecological benefits of protecting stray dogs and expressed hope that awareness programmes would bring positive change.

GHMC Hails Strong Public Response

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation also posted on their official X handle, emphasising the message of "Adopt, Don't Shop", stating that the programme led to 30 out of 50 Indie puppies being adopted. https://x.com/GHMCOnline/status/2022628670352007388?s=20

"Love Beyond Words: Ministers Lead 'Adopt, Don't Shop' Call for Indie Puppies !! On Valentine's Day, Hon'ble Ministers Seethakka garu and Konda Surekha garu, along with Hon' ble MP Renuka Chowdhury garu, called upon citizens to Be a Hero. Adopt, Don't Shop by giving Indian native (Indie) puppies safe and loving homes. At the Indie Puppy Adoption Mela organised by #GHMC at KBR Park, the dignitaries inaugurated the drive, interacted with families, and personally handed over adopted puppies to new pet parents. Out of 50 healthy, dewormed and vaccinated Indie puppies, 30 found homes reflecting strong public response...", the X post read.