Hyderabad: Man who forced Indians into cyber crime nabbed after 2,500-km chase

A man forcing young Indian men into cybercrime through fake call centers has been arrested in Hyderabad after a 2,500km chase by Delhi Police. He lured victims with overseas job promises, then confiscated their passports and forced them to work for Chinese scam operations in Southeast Asia.

A man who forced many young men from India to commit cyber crimes through fake call centres on the promise of getting them jobs abroad has been arrested from Hyderabad by the Delhi Police after a 2,500-km chase. The National Investigation Agency said that Kamran Haider, also known as Zaidi, had a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information that led to his arrest.

In order to force them to work for Chinese enterprises, Zaidi and his associates used to smuggle young, vulnerable Indian men to the Golden Triangle Region of Southeast Asia, which is where Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet. As soon as these individuals arrived overseas, their passports would be confiscated, and they would be compelled to commit cybercrimes. The Delhi Police said that Zaidi was always moving and that they had sent teams to capture him in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

Zaidi's location was ultimately determined to be Hyderabad following technology monitoring and human inputs. "As he attempted to flee another hiding place, the team pursued him for 2,500 kilometers without stopping near Hyderabad's Nampally Railway Station," stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C.

After a First Information Report (FIR) was filed in Delhi's New Friends Colony on May 27 in response to a complaint made by a man called Naresh Lakhwat, the fraud was discovered. When he discovered a consulting business named Ali International Service, he had informed the police that he was seeking employment.

Through the company, he received employment offers from Thailand and Laos. After a while, the corporation relocated him to Thailand, where he was compelled to work for a Chinese company after his passport was stolen. The Chinese company used to scam Indians online, Lakhwat told police. The case was later transferred to the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

An investigation by the NIA exposed the entire module and it was revealed that the young men were sent to the Golden Triangle where they were forced to dupe Indian, European and American citizens online.

