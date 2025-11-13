A fire broke out at a scrap shop in Shaheen Nagar, Hyderabad, late on Wednesday night. Two fire engines were dispatched to control the blaze. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, police said.

A fire broke out at a scrap shop near Shaheen Nagar in Balapur police-station limits in Hyderabad, Hyderabad fire officials informed on Thursday. According to a police official, the fire broke out on Wednesday night at a scrap shop at around 12:40 AM. Two fire vehicles arrived at the scene, controlled the blaze. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Last night, a fire broke out at a scrap shop in Shaheen Nagar around 12:40 a.m. Two fire vehicles arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown," a police official said. More details into the incident are awaited.

Other Recent Fire Incidents in Hyderabad

Earlier on November 7, a lorry caught on fire near Shamshabad on the National Highway 44. No casualties were reported. According to officials, the fire broke out early morning on the truck which was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

Earlier on October 25, a fire broke out at the Indian Container Corporation Limited in Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad. According to a police official, "Today, around 8:40 am, a fire broke out at the Indian Container Corporation Limited. Nine fire vehicles arrived at the scene and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported, and the cause of the fire and loss of the asset is under investigation." Fire officials confirmed that the blaze was brought under control after several hours of firefighting operations.

Meanwhile on October 3, a fire erupted at Kanishka's Fashion Jewellery shop in Begum Bazaar in Hyderabad. The blaze was brought under control after four vehicles arrived at the situation. While no casualties were reported, the estimated loss of property is approximately Rs 10 lakhs. (ANI)