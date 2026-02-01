A fire erupted at a girls' hostel in Hyderabad's Musheerabad. All three occupants are safe, with one being rescued by locals. Fire tenders and SDRF teams controlled the blaze. The cause is under investigation, and no casualties were reported.

A fire broke out at a girls' hostel located within the Musheerabad police station limits in Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon. Officials confirmed that all three girls present in the hostel at the time of the incident are safe, and no casualties were reported.

According to a police official, the fire erupted at Sudama PG hostel when only three occupants were inside the building. "Two girls immediately came down on their own, while one girl was rescued by locals," the official said.

Rescue Operations and Investigation

Following the alert, fire tenders, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

While no injuries were reported, the official said the hostel building sustained damage due to the fire. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is currently underway.

Police Warning on Fire Safety Norms

The police also issued a stern warning to hostel operators across the area, urging strict compliance with fire safety norms. "We are appealing to all hostel managements to take fire safety measures. If they don't follow the rules, we will take serious action against them," the official added.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the extent of damage and the cause of the fire.