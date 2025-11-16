An electric MG car caught fire at Hyderabad's NTR Stadium, with the blaze spreading to another vehicle. Three fire tenders doused the flames. The EV was completely damaged, while the other car was also affected. No casualties were reported.

Fire Officials Detail Incident

According to the fire official, "A fire broke out from a parked electric car this afternoon and spread to a nearby Swift car. Three fire vehicles from Musheerabad, Gandhi Hospital and Robotic arrived at the scene and controlled the blaze."

"The electric MG vehicle was completely damaged in the flames, and the other car also damaged. There were no casualties, and the suspected cause of the fire is overheating," the official added further.

More details awaited. (ANI)