Hyderabad police have arrested a 42-year-old businessman, Mohammed Siddiqui, for the murder of two women in the Meerpet area. The accused cited personal family disputes as the motive for the attack, which occurred on November 4.

Police Arrest Businessman in Connection with Meerpet Double Murder

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6 (ANI): A forty-two-year-old man was arrested by Hyderabad City Police in connection with the murder of two women in the Meerpet area on November 4. The accused's name was Mohammed Siddiqui, who is a businessman and a resident of Hayath Colony in Hyderabad. Police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 109 of the BNS.

According to police, the complaint was lodged at around 6:30 pm on November 4 by a thirty-seven-year-old Assistant Section Officer in the Telangana Secretariat, Mohammad Ahmed Khan. The police said that the complainant informed them that his sister had informed him that her sister-in-law's husband, Mohammed Siddiqui, had been sexually harassing her. On November 4, while Khan was at his sister's house in Ranga Reddy District, he heard loud cries from the house between 4:00 pm and 4:30 pm. When he rushed downstairs, he found his sister, her mother-in-law Niranjan Bee and her husband Yusuf lying inside the house with bleeding injuries. He also saw Mohammed Siddiqui fleeing the scene in a car.

Investigation and Motive

Based on the complaint, Meerpet Police registered a case and took up the investigation. During the investigation, police said Mohammed Siddiqui, son-in-law of the deceased Niranjan Bee, was apprehended on November 5 by Meerpet Police in coordination with Task Force Shamshabad. Police said the accused was married to a daughter of the deceased Niranjan Bee. Disputes arose between the accused and his wife's family, who allegedly insulted him in front of elders and threatened to take legal action against him. He developed a grudge against them and planned to eliminate them because of these family disputes, police said.

Details of the Incident

On November 4, the accused allegedly picked up his brother-in-law Yusuf in his car near the petrol pump and drove to the deceased's house. There, he allegedly stabbed Niranjan Bee, Yusuf, and Yusuf's wife with a knife. Niranjan Bee and the wife died on the spot. Yusuf is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accused then fled the scene in the car, police said. Police seized the accused's knife, car and one mobile phone.

The arrest was made under the directions of V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Commissionerate, and under the guidance of B. Rajesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad Zone. The operation was carried out under the supervision of D.V. Pradeep Kumar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adibatla Division, with the participation of B. Shobhan, Inspector of Police, Meerpet, Inspector of Police, Task Force Shamshabad, Md. Abdul Hayyum, Sub-Inspector of Police, Meerpet, and staff of Task Force Shamshabad and Meerpet Police Station. (ANI)