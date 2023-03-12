Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad: BRS welcomes Amit Shah with a 'washing powder Nirma' twist; check details

    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana on Sunday (March 12) welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad by putting up the banner on the street of the iconic washing powder Nirma girl with a twist.

    Morphed images of Nirma girls with faces of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who joined the party from other parties were featured in the banner. The Home Minister was in the city to attend the 54th CISF Raising Day parade.

    The faces of BJP leaders Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Eshwarappa among others were highlighted in the poster.

    The attack on BJP through the poster comes amid the ongoing questioning of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    Posters with other washing powder brands featuring BJP leaders were also seen in the city that show leaders who have joined the party from other parties are not facing any agency raids despite their names being associated with major scams.

    Meanwhile on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party shared a poster on Twitter where BJP leaders were depicted 'clean' from scams.

    The BRS MLC was questioned by ED for almost nine hours on Saturday and has been summoned again on March 16. Kavitha has been linked to the Delhi excise policy case as a prominent member of the South Cartel of the alleged scam.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
