Hyderabad's Attarpur police seized 15 kgs of deer meat from a man on Monday. This follows a September bust where two men, including a doctor, were caught with 10 kgs of meat and horns. Police reiterated that such acts are serious crimes.

15 kg Deer Meat Seized in Attarpur

Attarpur police seized 15 kgs of Deer meat from a man in Hyderabad on Monday night, police said. The accused was handed over to the forest department.

Speaking to ANI, an Attarpur police official said, "Last night, we seized 15 kgs of deer meat from a man, and we've handed over the case to forest officials."

Previous Wildlife Crime Bust in September

In September, Hyderabad Police arrested two men after seizing 10 kilograms of deer meat and three pairs of deer horns from their possession. Officials said the accused were caught while attempting to transport wildlife products in a four-wheeler.

According to police, credible information was received on September 13, 2025, around 11:00 pm, that two men were carrying deer meat and horns in a vehicle. A police team rushed to the spot and intercepted a vehicle. The accused were identified as Mohd Saleem Moosa (47), a doctor residing at Tolichowki, Hyderabad, and Mohd Iqbal Ali (48), a real estate businessman from Nampally, Hyderabad.

Details of the Seizure

During the search, police seized 10 kilograms of deer meat, three pairs of deer horns and the four-wheeled vehicle used in transportation. Officials said the seized items and the arrested accused were handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation.

Violation of Wildlife Protection Act

Police confirmed that possession, trade, or transport of deer meat and horns is a serious crime. "The possession, trade, or transport of deer meat and horns is a violation of the provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Such acts are punishable with imprisonment and fine as per law," the statement said.

Police Appeal for Public Cooperation

The Hyderabad Police appealed to citizens to cooperate in protecting wildlife and immediately report any information about illegal hunting or possession of prohibited animal products. "The public is hereby requested to cooperate with the Police and Forest authorities in protecting wildlife. Any information regarding hunting or illegal possession of prohibited animal products may be reported immediately to the nearest Police Station or Forest Officials for necessary action," said Chandra Mohan, South West Zone DCP, Hyderabad Police. (ANI)