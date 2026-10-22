A 69-year-old man performed a daring 60-foot fire jump during a Ramlila event in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh. Bulandshahr Police confirmed that this stunt is part of a 70-year-old tradition and that all safety norms were strictly followed. Local officials also ensured proper crowd control and safety measures were in place for the festivities.

A 69-year-old man, identified as Ramprasad Tiwari, performed a daring fire stunt during a Ramlila event at the Ramlila Maidan in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. A video of the stunt shows the man setting himself on fire before jumping from a height of around 60 feet. Reacting to the incident, the Bulandshahr Police stated the tradition was being carried out for about 70 years and all the specified safety norms followed throughout the occasion. The police statement adds insight on the longstanding custom and the safety precautions for the performance.

Tiwari performed the stunt during the Ramlila programme in Khurja. The act reportedly involved setting himself on fire before making a jump from a height of 60 feet. The stunt was captured on video.

In its response on X, Bulandshahr Police said the tradition had continued for around 70 years and that all prescribed standards had been fully followed during the event. Nevertheless, information regarding Tiwari's post-jump health was unavailable.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Dramatic retellings of Ramayana events are part of Khurja's yearly Ramlila festivities. The Shri Ramlila Samiti presented a show on Junction Road earlier this month that told the tale of Ahalya's emancipation and Lord Ram's battles with the demons Tadaka and Subahu.

The festivities are a part of the larger celebrations that precede Dussehra, which commemorates the triumph of virtue over evil. Among the most popular events during this time are Ramlila performances and the customary burning of Ravan effigies.

On October 19, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Kumar Harsh and Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh visited the Ramlila grounds and the Ravan Dahan venue in Khurja before to the festivities.

The plans for crowd control, barricading, fire safety, CCTV surveillance, drinking water, and cleanliness were examined by officials. There was also discussion of ride safety and traffic control at the fair.