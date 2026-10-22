A Tata electric car in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, was caught on CCTV moving and reversing without a driver or keys inside, sparking panic among bystanders. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, and the car's owner suspects a mechanical issue. The viral footage has left the exact cause of the abrupt movement unknown.

A Tata electric car was caught on CCTV suddenly moving without a driver in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, reversing for a considerable distance and triggering panic among people nearby. The incident took occurred on the city's Jail Road and was recorded on camera. The video footage has since become popular on social media. Luckily, nobody was wounded in the incident, which might have been a big catastrophe.

According to the car's owner, Saurabh Rathore, the vehicle began moving unexpectedly while he was sitting inside his office. He said his nephew had taken the car outside for cleaning and that the key was not in the vehicle when it suddenly started moving.

Rathore said that the automobile originally went forward forcing his nephew off and then reversed on its own. People around were startled by the unexpected motion.

According to reports, the automobile in question is an electric Tata Tiago. Rathore expressed his amazement and fear at the occurrence and his suspicion that the car had a mechanical issue.

He stated that he will file a complaint with the business and that he was thinking of taking the matter to court.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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The automobile is seen driving in the widely shared CCTV footage, but no one seems to be at the wheel. Nevertheless, the precise reason behind the vehicle's abrupt movement is still unknown. As of yet, there has been no official indication of a potential technical issue.