Malkajgiri Police's New Year enforcement drive resulted in 605 drunk driving cases. The intensified checks ensured no major road accidents were reported. The accused face court proceedings and suspension of their driving licences.

The New Year celebrations in the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate passed off without any major incidents or road accidents, thanks to intensified enforcement and special drives conducted by the traffic police, officials said on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Massive Drive Against Drunk Driving

As part of preventive measures on the night of December 31 till the morning of January 1, the Malkajgiri Traffic Police deployed 36 special teams across the commissionerate to curb drunk driving and ensure road safety.

During the drive, a total of 605 persons were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, and cases were registered against them. Police officials said all the accused will be produced before the court after the filing of charge sheets. In addition, their driving licences will be seized and forwarded to the respective Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) for suspension under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Key Statistics and Hotspots

According to the police, around 230 offenders were found with alcohol levels exceeding 100 mg per 100 ml of blood, while eight individuals recorded alarmingly high readings of over 300 mg. Most of the drunk driving cases were reported from areas including LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal and Kushaiguda.

A 'Zero-Tolerance' Approach to Road Safety

Officials noted that due to extensive traffic management and strict enforcement of road safety norms, no major road accidents were reported anywhere within the Malkajgiri Commissionerate limits during the New Year celebrations.

The Malkajgiri Police thanked citizens for their cooperation and responsible behaviour, which contributed to maintaining safety on the roads. They also reiterated that special drives against drunk driving will continue in the coming days as part of a "zero tolerance" policy towards such offences.

Extending New Year greetings to the public, the police urged citizens to remain sensible and avoid dangerous activities on roads to ensure the safety of all. (ANI)