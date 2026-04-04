Hyderabad Traffic Police caught 308 drivers for using mobile phones in a zero-tolerance drive. In a separate bust, police seized 12 tonnes of stale sheep/goat offal worth Rs 10 lakh, arresting one person in Mangalhat.

Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Mobile Phone Use While Driving

Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a special enforcement drive on April 2, 2026, targeting drivers using mobile phones. A total of 308 drivers were caught, including 262 two-wheeler riders, 3 three-wheeler drivers, and 43 four-wheeler drivers.

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D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, said, "Using a mobile phone while driving is a serious traffic violation that poses a significant risk to lives on the road."

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police official, "During the drive, a total of 308 drivers were found violating rules by using cell phones while driving. Among them, 262 were two-wheeler riders, 03 were three-wheeler drivers, 43 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers." He warned. "Distracted driving reduces reaction time, impairs judgment, and greatly increases the likelihood of accidents, endangering lives on the road."

He further stressed that Hyderabad Traffic Police has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards mobile phone driving violations and will continue to conduct such special drives regularly in the interest of public safety.

The Joint Commissioner appealed to the citizens, "The public is requested to cooperate with the Traffic Police and strictly adhere to traffic rules. Avoid using mobile phones while driving and prioritize safety for yourself and others on the road."

12 Tonnes of Stale Offal Seized in Hyderabad; One Arrested

Earlier on Friday, in a separate development, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, Golconda Zone, in a joint operation with the H-Fast team and Mangalhat Police, busted an illegal racket of storing and selling stale and spoiled sheep and goat offal in Hyderabad, seizing approximately 12 tonnes of the contraband worth Rs 10 lakh.

The raid was conducted at a store located near Akbari Masjid, Aman Nagar Colony, Mangalhat, Hyderabad. One person, identified as Rafi Ahmed (52), manager of the store, was apprehended during the operation. The owner of the store, Mohd Afroz, is absconding.

According to police, the accused were illegally procuring stale and spoiled offal, including Paya, head, brain, kidney, liver, and other parts of sheep and goat, at cheap rates from the wholesale market.

The offal was then stored for long periods in deep freezers and plastic tubs filled with stagnant water to delay decomposition and suppress the foul smell. It was subsequently supplied as fresh and hygienic produce to marriage functions, events, and hotels, endangering public health.

"Consuming these stale and spoiled offal of sheep and goat can lead to various health issues," police said.

Mohd Afroz, the absconding owner, was previously fined by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and is also an accused in the case under Mangalhat Police Station. A case has been registered under Sections 125, 271, 318(2), and 112 of the BNS at Mangalhat Police Station against the accused.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner's Task Force, Hyderabad City, and carried out by Inspector R Venkatesh of the Golconda Zone Task Force, Inspector S Raghavendra of Mangalhat, Sub-Inspector K Venkatramana of the Golconda Zone Task Force, and Sub-Inspector T Anusha of Mangalhat, along with their staff. (ANI)