Telangana's EAGLE force arrested an event manager and another youth in Bachupally for alleged drug peddling. Authorities seized MDMA, ganja, a weighing machine, and two iPhones. The accused have identified their supplier to the police.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) force of Telangana has apprehended two persons and seized MDMA, ganja and two mobile phones during an operation against alleged drug peddling in Bachupally, under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, officials said.

Acting on credible information, the team apprehended the two accused at an open place opposite Mamatha Hospital in Bachupally and seized 6.2 grams of MDMA, 5.83 grams of dry ganja, a pocket-sized weighing machine and two iPhones.

Details of the Accused

The accused have been identified as a 27-year-old event manager residing in Madhapur and a 24-year-old youth who is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the EAGLE Force, Dinesh Kumar allegedly entered the ganja trade in 2024 to meet his personal expenses. He allegedly procured the substance at lower prices and sold it to customers at higher rates. Sharma allegedly began consuming ganja during his graduation and later became involved in the alleged drug trade along with Dinesh Kumar and another associate, JN Suhas, due to financial difficulties, according to the preliminary investigation.

Investigation Uncovers Supply Network

The two accused reportedly became acquainted through a common friend at Elysian Snooker Club in Bachupally.

During preliminary questioning, they allegedly identified Manikanta, a resident of Bachupally, as their supplier of MDMA and ganja. According to their disclosures, they procured MDMA at approximately Rs 5,000 per gram and ganja packets at Rs 600 each, which they allegedly sold to customers at higher prices for profit. They also reportedly disclosed the names of seven persons who had allegedly purchased drugs from them.

Legal Action and Manhunt

The accused, along with the seized substances and articles, were handed over to Bachupally Police Station for further legal action. Bachupally Police have registered a case (Cr.No. 975/2026) under Sections 8(c) read with 22(b) and 20(b)(ii)(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation is underway.

Efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the suspected suppliers, Manikanta and JN Suhas, who are reportedly absconding, and identify other persons linked to the alleged supply network, the EAGLE Force said. (ANI)