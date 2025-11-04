19 people were killed and several injured in a head-on collision between a TGSRTC bus and a gravel tipper near Hyderabad. The government announced Rs 7 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased's kin. The tipper's excessive speed was the primary cause.

A major road tragedy struck on Monday when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus collided head-on with a gravel-laden tipper near Indira Reddy Nagar, Mirjaguda, leaving 19 people dead and several others injured.

According to the release from TGSRTC, "the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) deeply regrets to inform the public of a devastating road accident involving PHB Express Bus on Service from Tandur to Hyderabad."

Government Announces Ex-Gratia

Following the tragedy, the Telangana government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the state and Rs 2 lakh from TGSRTC, totalling Rs 7 lakh for each deceased victim's family. An additional Rs 2 lakh will be given to each injured person, the Transport Minister confirmed.

Preliminary Inquiry Blames Tipper Driver

Based on the preliminary inquiry, there is no fault with either the condition of the TGSRTC Bus or the driving by the Driver of the RTC Bus. The Bus is equipped with all necessary fitness and valid insurance certifications. The accident occurred due to the heavily loaded gravel tipper's excessive speed, which caused it to fall onto the Bus after the tipper driver lost control of the vehicle in a typically accident-prone spot.

As per the release, "TGSRTC extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Corporation is fully committed to supporting the victims' families and cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation."

The tipper, loaded with gravel and hard stone chips from Lakdaram (Patancheru, Sangareddy District), en enroute to Manneguda, lost control while overtaking multiple vehicles and veered directly into the path of the oncoming bus.

The impact caused extensive damage to the bus, with a large volume of gravel and dust pouring into the passenger compartment. This led to passengers being trapped, resulting in severe breathing difficulties, multiple injuries, and fatalities due to suffocation and trauma.

Casualties and Injured

Among the deceased were the drivers of both vehicles--RTC bus driver Dastagiri (37) and the tipper driver--along with five male and 14 female passengers.

According to the release, all nineteen bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital, Chevella for post-mortem examination and identification. Fifteen injured passengers were shifted to Patnam Mahender Reddy Hospital, Chevella, and ten passengers were shifted to the Government Hospital, Vikarabad.

Every effort is being made to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

Official Response and Rescue Operations

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with VC and MD, TGSRTC, personally visited the site, monitored rescue operations, consoled bereaved families, and directed officials to provide comprehensive support. Minister for IT Sridhar Babu, along with Local MLAs from Pargi, Vikarabad, and Chevella, has also visited the accident spot and the victims at the Hospital.

Senior TGSRTC officials, including the Executive Director (O&IT), ED/HZ, JD(V&S), RM/RR, Dy RM(O)/RR, and Dy RM(M)/RR, rushed to the spot to oversee operations and review the circumstances.

Senior Police Officers, Emergency Services officials, the District Collector, and Revenue Department officials have coordinated swift rescue and relief operations.

TGSRTC Depot Managers from Tandur, Parigi, and Vikarabad coordinated on-ground response and hospital transfers. (ANI)