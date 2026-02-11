Jan Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir launched the construction of a new mosque in Murshidabad's Rejinagar, which he plans to name 'Babri Masjid'. He announced the project, which will also include a hospital and university, would be completed in 2 years.

Jan Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir on Wednesday launched the construction phase of a new mosque, which intends to name the 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar, declaring that the project would be completed within the next 2 years. He expressed gratitude to the people standing with him.

Humayun Kabir Vows Completion in Two Years

Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir said, "I am very happy. I thank the Almighty. So many people are standing with me today, and I thank all of them. Let others oppose me. In the next two years, I hope the Babri Masjid structure will be completed. Building Temples is fine, but if a Muslim wants to construct a Masjid, they are opposing it. We will throw them out of power."

Hospital and University Also Planned

Earlier in January, Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir confirmed the construction of a hospital and a university, along with the construction of the Babri Masjid. "A Babri Masjid will be built here, a hospital will be built, a university will be built, and facilities will be created for the benefit of the people...," Kabir informed at a 3-day event in Murshidabad until January 5 to "strengthen ties with the Muslim community," Kabir had said.

'People of All Castes Involved'

Speaking to ANI, Kabir emphasised the involvement of people from various castes in the construction of the masjid. "People of all castes have come here with their goods and are doing business. I haven't stopped anyone...," said Kabir.

He further confirmed the undisputed and uninterrupted prayers every Friday in the mosque once it's built. "Construction of the mosque has already begun, and until it is completed, prayers will be held here every Friday... No one has the courage to stop us from offering prayers here," he said.

TMC Slams Kabir Over 'Temple-Mosque Politics'

Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took a dig at Humayun Kabir, who had earlier joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that "demolished the mosque". He said that there was no difference between Kabir and the BJP since they play politics over the "temple mosque" issue. (ANI)