'Human trafficking' scam: CISF interrogates Indian passengers deported from France

The CISF interrogated Indian passengers, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday morning from a flight grounded by French authorities over 'human trafficking' concerns.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) interrogated Indian passengers who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, days after French authorities grounded their flight due to concerns related to 'human trafficking.' Some passengers underwent brief questioning by CISF officials and were subsequently allowed to leave, while others are still undergoing interrogation.

A charter plane, carrying 276 passengers, touched down at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday. Upon exiting the airport, passengers made efforts to avoid queries from the awaiting media. Among the passengers, 25 individuals, including two minors, expressed their desire to apply for asylum. Two individuals were apprehended, brought before a judge, and placed under assisted witness status.

Also read: WATCH: Passengers held in France over 'human trafficking' concerns evade media in Mumbai, raise suspicions

The plane, halted by French authorities last week, was en route to Nicaragua and had made a 'technical halt' at Vatry airport in France. The flight, carrying 303 passengers, was originally traveling from Dubai to Nicaragua.

Following the grounding, French authorities initiated a judicial investigation into the circumstances and objectives of the journey. A unit specializing in organized crime is actively probing suspicions of human trafficking. Nicaragua has emerged as a sought-after destination for individuals seeking asylum in the United States.

On Monday, the Indian embassy in France expressed gratitude to the French government and Vatry Airport authorities for their hospitality and swift resolution of the situation, enabling Indian passengers to safely return home.

"Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too," the Indian embassy in France said in a post on X.

The embassy also commended the collaborative efforts of French authorities for their close coordination with the embassy team, ensuring the secure repatriation of Indian citizens.