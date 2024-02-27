Huge embarrassment for Congress in Himachal Pradesh after Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in Rajya Sabha polls

The Congress party suffered a significant setback in the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections as several party MLAs defected, resulting in the victory of BJP's candidate. Despite having a majority in the state assembly, Congress lost the solitary seat to BJP's Harsh Mahajan due to cross-voting

The Congress party encountered a significant blow on Tuesday during the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, as several party MLAs defected, voting in favor of the BJP. In a surprising turn of events, Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the solitary Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, where the party holds power, to BJP's Harsh Mahajan.

The Congress attributed its defeat to the cross-voting of nine MLAs during the elections. Following a deadlock with both candidates securing 34 votes each, the BJP nominee clinched victory through a draw of lots.

Expressing his congratulations to Harsh Mahajan, Abhishek Singhvi acknowledged the outcome while urging the BJP to reflect on the implications of their actions. Singhvi remarked, "When a 25-member party fields a candidate against a 43-member party, there is just one message -- we will shamelessly do that which is not permitted by the law."

Singhvi also extended gratitude to the nine MLAs, noting that their actions provided insight into human nature.

Singhvi remarked, "Their actions have been instructive. Despite dining with us until 11 pm last night and three of them even joining us for breakfast, we seem to have misjudged their character. Clearly, they have a better understanding of human nature than we do."

The turn of events underscores a significant setback for the Congress, which boasts 40 MLAs in the 68-member state assembly and had anticipated the support of independents. The outcome of the election revealed a breach in party lines, with nine MLAs defecting to the BJP despite the expectation of a 'conscience vote' from Congress members.

The polling encompassed 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka, and one seat in Himachal Pradesh. Notably, on February 20,

41 candidates, including BJP chief J P Nadda, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan, were elected unopposed to the Upper House, preceding the recent contest in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP seeks CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's resignation

The outcome revealed that nine MLAs, comprising six from the Congress party and three independents, cast their votes in favour of the BJP candidate. Presently, the composition of the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly stands at 40 Congress MLAs, 25 BJP members, with three independents.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur called for the resignation of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu following the defection of Congress MLAs in favour of the BJP candidate.

"We firmly assert that considering this electoral outcome, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh should tender his resignation. The MLAs have withdrawn their support within a year," remarked Thakur.

