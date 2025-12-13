The cold wave continues in the Kashmir Valley, with Srinagar recording the region's lowest temperature at -2.9°C. Despite foggy mornings and sub-zero conditions in several areas, locals and tourists are seen enjoying the serene, cold weather.

The cold wave continues to grip the Kashmir Valley as temperatures remain below zero across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -2.9°C, the lowest in Jammu and Kashmir. As temperatures take a nosedive in the region, foggy mornings are becoming the norm, as seen in visuals from near Dal Lake. Locals can also be seen burning firewood and jogging in the morning, while tourists continue to flock to enjoy the serene environment and the cold.

Sub-zero temperatures across Kashmir

Other areas experiencing sub-zero temperatures include Pahalgam (-2.8°C), Qazigund (-1.6°C), and Kupwara (-2.4°C). While some places, such as Gulmarg (1.6°C) and Kukernag (0.1°C), remain just above freezing, maximum temperatures in these regions range between 8°C and 14°C during the day.

Locals and tourists embrace the cold

Almost everyone has to bundle up before going outside, but it hasn't deterred the locals from their daily lives. When asked about the cold wave, one resident told ANI, "It's definitely freezing here, but it's the good kind and enjoyable at the same time. No matter what the temperature is, the regular person is not likely to be affected by this cold." He advised the other people on how to handle the extreme cold, saying, "Go out of your homes, there is no need to be scared of the cold. Leave behind the cozy rooms and heaters and simply take up morning runs to keep your body fit and healthy. I follow the same routine all over the year, even if there's snowfall or rain."

When asked about visitors from other states, he said that tourism is the core of Kashmir and that it's very good they are coming now to enjoy the cold. He added that they'll even "forget summer" after visiting Kashmir and that wherever they go, people will be welcoming of their stay. (ANI)