On HPU's 57th Foundation Day, two major teachers' organisations urged CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to announce the restoration of pending promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for university and government college faculty.

As Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) celebrates its 57th Foundation Day, two major teachers' organisations have extended greetings to the varsity community while urging Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to announce the restoration of pending promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for university and government college faculty.

The appeal was made jointly by the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Welfare Association (HAPPUTWA) and the Himachal Government College Teachers' Association (HGCTA). In a joint statement, HAPPUTWA President Dr Nitin Vyas, General Secretary Dr Ankush Bhardwaj, HGCTA Vice-President Dr Nikhil Sarata, and General Secretary Dr Sanjay Kango congratulated teachers, students, research scholars, employees, and alumni on the university's 57th Foundation Day.

The organisations described Himachal Pradesh University as more than just an academic institution, calling it a centre of the state's intellectual, cultural, and social development. They said that over the past 57 years, the university has produced thousands of graduates who have made significant contributions in administration, judiciary, education, science, politics, literature, tourism, industry, and various national and international institutions.

The teacher leaders noted that this year's Foundation Day holds special significance as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, himself an alumnus of HPU, is attending the celebrations as the chief guest. They said his presence reflects the university's legacy of producing leaders who go on to serve the state at the highest democratic offices and serves as an inspiration for students.

Teachers Urge CM to Restore CAS Promotions

While congratulating the university on its achievements, the organisations said the occasion also presents an appropriate opportunity for the government to address long-pending issues affecting higher education. They urged the Chief Minister to restore promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), stating that thousands of faculty members in universities and government colleges have been awaiting promotions due to a government notification that halted the process.

According to the joint statement, CAS is not merely linked to salary enhancement but is a recognition of teachers' academic contributions, research, publications, innovation, mentoring, and institutional development. The organisations argued that delays in promotions have adversely affected faculty morale, academic growth, research projects, national and international collaborations, and the quality rankings of higher education institutions.

The teachers' bodies pointed out that most states continue to implement CAS promotions in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, whereas Himachal Pradesh remains an exception because of the existing restrictions, affecting the competitiveness of the state's higher education system.

The organisations appealed to the Chief Minister to use the historic occasion of HPU's Foundation Day to announce the revival of pending CAS promotions, saying such a decision would provide long-awaited relief to thousands of teachers while strengthening the state's higher education sector.

They further said that teachers have consistently prioritised students' interests despite challenging circumstances and have actively contributed to implementing the National Education Policy, promoting quality education, research, innovation, and community-oriented initiatives. Resolving their long-pending demands, they added, is essential for sustaining excellence in higher education.

Expressing hope for a positive and sensitive response from the state government, the organisations said an announcement restoring CAS promotions on the university's Foundation Day would boost teachers' morale, strengthen the academic environment in universities and colleges, and provide fresh momentum to higher education in Himachal Pradesh.

The statement concluded by reiterating best wishes on HPU's 57th Foundation Day and expressing hope for the university's continued academic excellence and the bright future of students across the state. (ANI)