Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Saturday congratulated the nation and the state on the historic Mahashivratri. In his congratulatory message, Pathania stated that Mahashivratri is a sacred, mythological Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. People have been celebrating this festival for centuries, as per the release.

The Significance of Mahashivratri

He said it is celebrated annually on Krishna Chaturdashi in the month of Phalgun, commemorating the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Pathania said that Mahashivratri means "Great Night of Shiva" and this festival symbolises spirituality, devotion, and penance.

Pathania said that although the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of every month is called Shivratri, the Shivratri of the month of Phalgun is called Mahashivratri.

Cultural Importance and Observance

He said that festivals symbolise the rich cultural heritage of our hilly region. Devotees observe a fast on this day to appease Lord Shiva and worship him by staying awake all night, a release said.

He said that Himachal Pradesh, the land of the gods, is renowned for its fairs and festivals, making it a destination of choice for both domestic and international visitors. Fairs and festivals reflect our rich cultural heritage, fostering harmony and promoting a region's culture, giving it its distinct identity.

Spiritual Lessons and Call to Action

Pathania said that the festival of Mahashivratri teaches us the importance of simplicity, devotion, and austerity in life. This day is remembered for the confluence of Shiva and Shakti.

He said that Lord Shiva is both protector and destroyer, and Mahashivratri empowers us to worship all of his forms.

Pathania said that we should all celebrate this festival with devotion, joy, and zeal, abandon bad habits and addictions, and begin our lives with renewed resolve.

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power). (ANI)