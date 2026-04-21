Himachal Pradesh Police has moved its Directorate of Communication and Technical Services from Shimla to Hamirpur. This is part of a govt plan to decongest the state capital and improve administrative efficiency and decentralised governance.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has successfully relocated its Directorate of Communication and Technical Services (C&TS) from Shimla to Hamirpur in a significant administrative move aimed at decongesting the state capital and strengthening decentralised governance in a major step towards improving administrative distribution across the state. The directorate has now commenced full-fledged operations from its new premises in Hamirpur, with facilitation support provided by the Deputy Commissioner of Hamirpur, ensuring a smooth transition of the functioning unit.

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Earlier, the directorate was operating from the building of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Shimla before being formally shifted.

A Push for Decentralised Governance

The relocation has been carried out as part of the state government's broader push for administrative decentralisation and balanced regional development, aimed at reducing pressure on the capital city while strengthening institutional presence in other districts. The move is also in line with the budget announcement made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in which the shifting of the Directorate of Communication and Technical Services from Shimla was formally proposed as part of governance reforms.

Improving Operational Efficiency

According to officials, the relocation is expected to ease congestion in Shimla while simultaneously bringing key technical and communication infrastructure closer to field-level police units operating across various districts of the state. Authorities have stated that the initiative is designed to improve operational efficiency within the police department by enabling faster coordination, quicker decision-making, and enhanced technical support to field formations working in different regions.

Officials further noted that with the directorate now functioning from Hamirpur, service delivery to district-level units is expected to become more efficient, responsive, and streamlined in day-to-day operations. The Himachal Pradesh Police has also reiterated its commitment to modernisation and technological advancement, stating that such administrative reforms are part of ongoing efforts to improve public service delivery and strengthen institutional efficiency across the state policing system. (ANI)