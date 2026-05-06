As part of the 'Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan', Himachal Pradesh Police detained 15 habitual drug traffickers under the stringent PIT NDPS Act. The detentions, targeting chitta/heroin syndicates, occurred across several districts including Sirmaur and Kullu.

In a decisive escalation of the statewide anti-drug campaign under the Chief Minister's 'Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan', the Himachal Pradesh Police has intensified its preventive enforcement strategy by invoking the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988 against habitual narcotics traffickers operating across the State.

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According to a statement released by the Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters, acting on sustained intelligence gathering, technical surveillance, criminal profiling, and investigation into backward and forward linkages of organised drug syndicates, HP Police secured and executed 15 preventive detention orders issued by the competent authority against repeat offenders involved in the illicit trafficking of narcotic substances, particularly chitta/heroin.

A total of 15 preventive detentions were executed across various districts in Himachal Pradesh. Sirmaur and Kullu saw the highest number with four detentions each, followed by Kangra and Bilaspur with two detentions each. Whereas the Police Districts Dehra, Solan and Mandi each had one preventive detention executed.

Strategic Use of PIT NDPS Act

The detained individuals have been identified as habitual offenders whose continued involvement in narcotics trafficking posed a grave threat to public safety, social harmony, and the future of the youth of Himachal Pradesh.

The use of preventive detention under the PIT NDPS Act marks a focused and strategic approach aimed at incapacitating key traffickers who continue to engage in organised drug trafficking despite repeated criminal involvement under the NDPS Act. The initiative forms part of a broader multi-dimensional strategy to dismantle drug supply chains and break the operational networks of traffickers functioning within and beyond the State.

DGP Affirms Zero-Tolerance Policy

In a message, DGP Himachal Pradesh Ashok Tewari said, "The Himachal Pradesh Police is committed to eliminating the drug menace from the State through sustained, intelligence-based and legally robust action. Preventive detention under the PIT NDPS Act is being invoked against habitual traffickers who repeatedly attempt to destroy the lives of our youth through the narcotics trade."

He further added, "We have adopted a zero-tolerance approach against drug syndicates, peddlers and organised trafficking networks. Our enforcement agencies are working around the clock to identify, isolate and incapacitate such offenders."

Appeal for Public Support

"I appeal to the people of Himachal Pradesh, especially the youth, parents, educational institutions and community organisations, to actively support the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan by sharing credible information through ERSS Dial 112 or local police channels. Public participation is the strongest weapon in this fight against drugs, and all information shared with the police is treated with strict confidentiality," he urged.

Government Reaffirms Commitment

The Chief Minister has consistently emphasised the need for a whole-of-society approach in combating narcotics and has encouraged active public participation in the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan.

Himachal Pradesh Police reiterated that the State Government and Police Department remain steadfast in their zero-tolerance policy against narcotics trafficking and organised drug crime. Preventive detention and other stringent legal measures shall continue to be invoked firmly and lawfully against repeat offenders involved in the drug trade.

HP Police remains fully committed to safeguarding the future of the youth and ensuring a safe, secure, and drug-free Himachal Pradesh through coordinated enforcement, preventive action, public partnership, and inter-agency cooperation. (ANI)