HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi voiced suspicion over the timing of the Delhi bomb blast, suggesting such incidents occur near elections. He criticized the BJP govt's security record, calling PM Modi and Jairam Thakur 'experts in lying'.

Minister Questions Timing of Delhi Blast

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday questioned the timing of the Delhi bomb blast incident, expressing suspicion over such events occurring close to elections. Speaking to ANI, Negi said that the timings are questionable. He said, "It is a very tragic incident. But the timing raises suspicion why do such bomb blasts happen only around elections in India?"

He further remarked that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier claims that demonetisation would curb terrorism, "big blasts have happened under his rule, along with repeated intelligence failures." "For the last 11 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power at the Centre, yet no state is safe. Even our national capital, Delhi, is not secure so what can we say about other states?" Negi questioned.

Security Alert in Himachal Pradesh

He said all states, including Himachal Pradesh, have been put on alert following the incident. "We have issued precautionary measures and are following a set procedure to ensure proper checking. Tourist destinations are under strict vigil; movement of people is being monitored, and searches are being conducted," he said, assuring tourists that "such incidents will not happen in Himachal Pradesh," the Himachal CM said.

Army Meeting Unrelated to Blast, Minister Clarifies

Negi also clarified that the meeting held in Shimla with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and senior Army officials from the Northern Command had "no connection to the Delhi blast." , "It was a pre-scheduled meeting. The Indian Army, with support from the Himachal government, has opened the Shipkila border pass and another border route. The meeting discussed coordination between the Army and civilians in border areas, social initiatives, and the transfer of certain road projects to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)," he said.

Negi added that the Army had requested land for a firing range in Kinnaur district, and the government had already met most of its requirements. "Today's meeting was aimed at taking those matters forward," he said.

Slams BJP's Claims in Bihar Elections

Reacting to the ongoing Bihar assembly elections, Negi alleged that the BJP-led NDA's claims of victory appeared suspicious. "If we look at 20 years of BJP and NDA rule in Bihar, it is clear that there has been no real development. People have not been given employment. If despite this record, they are still claiming victory, something is certainly wrong," he said.

"The Mahagathbandhan has exposed the BJP's 20-year report card before the public. If BJP still wins despite this, it clearly raises questions," Negi added.

Negi Launches Scathing Attack on Modi, Jairam Thakur

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Negi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, calling both "experts in lying." "If there were a competition for lying, both Modi and Jairam would bring back medals," Negi said.

He also questioned PM Modi's recent ₹1,500 crore announcement, calling it "unreliable and politically motivated." Negi claimed that Jairam Thakur appeared "mentally disturbed" and "unstable these days."

He added, "During Jairam's government, when I spoke at a Jan Manch event, an FIR was registered against me. But today, under the Sukhu government, we are ensuring that relief checks for disaster-affected families reach their accounts directly." He said. Negi announced that the disaster relief fund in Himachal Pradesh had been increased from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, and that Chief Minister Sukhu had already launched the new package from Mandi. (ANI)